Joel Dommett Reveals Wife Hannah Cooper is 'Very Much Overdue' with Second Child

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett has shared that his wife, Hannah Cooper, is past her due date as they await the arrival of their second child. The couple, who are already parents to son Wilde, have been keeping fans updated on the pregnancy journey.

Television personality Joel Dommett has shared an update with his fans regarding his wife, Hannah Cooper 's, pregnancy, revealing that she is now significantly past her due date.

The couple, who are already proud parents to their two-year-old son, Wilde, initially announced the exciting news of their second child in November via Instagram. As the anticipated arrival date has passed, Joel and Hannah have been making the most of the pleasant spring weather, capturing a heartwarming photo in their garden. The image showcased Hannah's visibly growing baby bump, accompanied by Joel's playful caption: 'Palladium day! STILL NO BABY!

Very much overdue. See you at 7.30 kids! (But no babies).

' The 'Palladium day' reference alludes to Joel's current comedy tour, 'Happy I***t', which is scheduled for a performance at the iconic London Palladium at 7:30 PM. The initial announcement of Hannah's pregnancy was made on social media just before the family embarked on a journey to Australia. Joel was preparing to resume his presenting duties on the popular ITV spin-off show, 'I'm A Celebrity: Unpacked'.

The post featured a touching image of Hannah proudly displaying her baby bump alongside Joel and their son, Wilde, with the simple yet heartfelt caption: 'Baby in mumma tummy. Hard to keep secrets with a toddler around.

' The announcement was met with an outpouring of support and congratulations from Joel's celebrity friends and followers. Sian Welby expressed her excitement with a simple 'CONGRATS!!

', while Jess Wright shared her well wishes, writing 'Aww you guys, congratulations. ' The couple's journey to parenthood began in a rather unconventional way. Hannah initially reached out to Joel via direct message on Instagram following his appearance on 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

' in 2016. Their connection was immediate, leading to a first date just days later, and a blossoming romance. Their love story culminated in a beautiful and intimate beach wedding in Mykonos three years later. In September 2023, they welcomed their first child, Wilde, into the world.

Hannah recently celebrated her birthday, offering her followers a glimpse into her special day through a series of Instagram posts. She playfully contrasted her past birthday celebrations, known for their lively parties, with her current reality of enjoying a quiet afternoon playing with Wilde. One photo showcased her growing baby bump paired with a plunging leopard print bra-top, captioned: 'Birthday Bump(s)… Literally.

' The birthday festivities included a heartwarming moment with her mother and brother as they blew out candles together. Despite being unable to indulge in alcoholic beverages, Hannah enjoyed a bottle of non-alcoholic Rosé Sparkling Tea and a dinner date with Joel. She also treated herself to a pregnancy massage, humorously noting the limitations that come with it – the inability to sit up, use certain creams, or apply too much pressure.

The day also included an emotional cinema trip to see 'Hamnet' and a pre-baby shopping spree. Reflecting on her changing lifestyle, Hannah jokingly remarked that her days of partying were behind her, as she spent the afternoon happily playing in a cardboard box with Wilde, adding 'I used to party at the Box…





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