Joel Dommett's Wife Hannah Reveals Due Date and Baby's Gender Secret

Hannah Dommett, wife of comedian Joel Dommett, opens up about her pregnancy, revealing her due date is 'dangerously soon' and they know the baby's gender but are keeping it secret. She discusses the challenges of balancing motherhood with a toddler, her birthday celebrations, and her preparation for the new baby.

Hannah Dommett , the pregnant wife of comedian Joel Dommett , has shared intimate details about her impending motherhood journey in a recent interview. The model, 37, revealed to The Mirror that she and Joel, 40, are already aware of their unborn baby's gender, but they have chosen to keep it a secret from the public.

This decision, however, has proven challenging, especially with their two-year-old son, Wilde, who seems determined to share the news with everyone, including unsuspecting delivery drivers. Hannah candidly admitted that her due date is 'dangerously soon', adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the arrival of their new baby. Despite the imminent birth, Hannah expressed her desire to remain active and embrace outdoor activities until the very last moment, refusing to be confined indoors. She humorously acknowledged that the newborn will likely be 'stuck to her boobs' after birth, painting a vivid picture of the early days of motherhood. The couple had planned a babymoon last week, but instead, they 'freaked out and stayed home', showing the unpredictable nature of preparing for a new child. \In the interview, Hannah also addressed her anxieties about balancing life with a newborn and her toddler son, Wilde. She confessed to experiencing 'mum guilt' and grappling with the challenges of managing two children simultaneously. She described motherhood as a 'whirlwind of emotions' that leaves little time for deep thought, which she believes might be a blessing in disguise. The baby news was initially shared on Instagram last November, where Joel posted a heartwarming picture of the family, including Wilde, tenderly touching Hannah's growing baby bump. The accompanying caption playfully alluded to the difficulty of keeping secrets with a toddler around. The post was met with an outpouring of congratulations from Joel's celebrity friends, including Sian Welby and Jess Wright. The couple's journey began in 2016 when Hannah contacted Joel through his DMs, leading to a first date just days later. Their relationship blossomed quickly, culminating in a beautiful beach ceremony in Mykonos three years later. In September 2023, they welcomed their first child, Wilde. Now, with a second child on the way, Hannah is openly sharing the ups and downs of her pregnancy, providing a relatable glimpse into the life of a soon-to-be mother of two. Hannah's candidness about her experience is a refreshing take on celebrity pregnancy, focusing on the real challenges and joys of motherhood, including the balance of staying active and present while also being concerned for the arrival of her second child. \Adding to the excitement, Hannah recently celebrated her birthday, sharing glimpses of the occasion on Instagram. She humorously reflected on how her birthday celebrations have evolved, shifting from nights of partying to afternoons spent playing with Wilde. She showcased her growing baby bump in a stunning leopard-print bra-top, captioning the post with 'Birthday Bump(s)… Literally.' The birthday festivities included her mother and brother, blowing out candles together. Despite being pregnant, Hannah still found ways to indulge herself, including enjoying a non-alcoholic Rosé Sparkling Tea and a dinner with Joel. She also treated herself to a pregnancy massage, acknowledging the limitations compared to a regular massage. Her pre-baby preparations also included an emotional trip to the cinema to see Hamnet and a shopping spree. Hannah's humor and honesty about the changes in her life, from her partying days to her current experiences, reveal a woman embracing motherhood with open arms. She continues to share her experiences with her fans in a way that is both relatable and endearing. This includes her concern for her family, including her first born, Wilde, and the balance she is trying to create with her pregnancy. Hannah's ability to laugh about herself and share her experiences makes her a favorite with her audience, and her candor is a refreshing change in an era of perfectly curated social media. This is highlighted by the couple's relationship with each other, their children, and their willingness to share it all with their audience





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