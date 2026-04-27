Joel Dommett Shares Heartwarming Story of Performing at London Palladium While Wife Hannah Cooper Awaits Overdue Baby

Joel Dommett humorously recounts his London Palladium performance with his overdue wife, Hannah Cooper, in attendance and midwives on standby. The couple, already parents to son Wilde, announced their second pregnancy in October and shared their lighthearted preparations for the baby’s arrival.

Joel Dommett , the popular host of The Masked Singer, shared a heartwarming and humorous account of his London Palladium performance on Friday, where his overdue wife, Hannah Cooper , was in attendance with midwives on standby.

The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old son Wilde, announced their second pregnancy in October. Dommett, 40, took to Instagram to document the nerve-wracking experience, revealing that he had prepared for the possibility of his wife going into labor during the show. Hannah, 37, was seated comfortably offstage, watching her husband’s performance before being playfully wheeled onstage by Dommett himself.

In his post, Dommett joked about the anticipation, writing, 'Playing the Palladium while my wife is six days overdue.... Everyone said the second child comes early so didn’t move ... we waited... and waited.... still no baby.

' He added that they had even invited doctors and midwives as a precaution, though the baby had yet to arrive by the show’s end. The couple had packed hospital bags just in case, and Dommett humorously suggested naming their new arrival Paul Lladium Cooper-Dommett, regardless of gender. Colostrum, the nutrient-rich first milk produced after birth, was also mentioned as part of their preparations.

This lighthearted moment came after Dommett had previously shared that Hannah was 'very much overdue,' even posing for a garden photo to mark the occasion. He had originally announced the pregnancy on social media before flying to Australia for his role on I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked. The couple’s journey began after Hannah slid into Dommett’s DMs following his 2016 appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! , leading to a whirlwind romance.

They married in a romantic beach ceremony in Mykonos three years later and welcomed Wilde in September 2023. Hannah recently celebrated her birthday, sharing playful snaps of her growing baby bump and joking about swapping partying for family time. The couple’s candid and joyful approach to parenthood continues to resonate with fans, who eagerly await the arrival of their newest family member





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