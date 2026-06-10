Joey Mawson Announces Motorsport Return After Swiss Court Acquits Him of Rape Charges

Australian racing driver Joey Mawson is set to resume his motorsport career following his acquittal in a Swiss court on charges of raping a nurse linked to Michael Schumacher. Mawson, who denied the allegations and claimed the encounter was consensual, expressed gratitude to his supporters and stated he is focusing on the future. The court found insufficient evidence to convict, clearing him of the charges and affirming his character. Mawson's journey includes a once-bright junior career that stalled alongside his legal struggles, but he now aims to rebuild his reputation on the track.

Australian motorsport talent Joey Mawson is reviving his racing career after being acquitted of rape charges involving a nurse associated with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher .

The 30-year-old was accused of raping the nurse twice on November 23, 2019, at a mansion owned by Schumacher in Gland, Switzerland. Mawson consistently denied the allegations, asserting the encounter was consensual. Last Friday, a Swiss court ruled there was insufficient evidence to convict, stating he left the court with "no stain on his character.

" His lawyer, Luc Vaney, confirmed his innocence and imminent return to Australia to rebuild his life. Mawson broke his silence on Instagram, announcing he is "turning the page" and returning to motorsport. He expressed gratitude to his legal team, family, and supporters, emphasizing that his focus is now on the future and his passion for racing. The trial revealed the nurse had consumed excessive alcohol and was assisted to her room by staff.

Mawson explained he stayed until dawn to keep their encounter private and underestimated both their levels of intoxication. The court awarded the nurse 30,000 Swiss francs in compensation for moral harm, which she may pursue in civil proceedings. Mawson's career once showed great promise; he idolized Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, befriended Schumacher's son Mick, and won the 2016 ADAC Formula 4 Championship ahead of future F1 stars Lando Norris and Guanyu Zhou.

However, his progress stalled: he struggled in European Formula 3 in 2017, finishing 13th with only one podium, and faced challenges in GP3 in 2018 despite joining a team linked to Red Bull. Now, with his legal battle concluded, Mawson is determined to put his past behind him and chase his racing ambitions once again





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Joey Mawson Michael Schumacher Rape Acquittal Motorsport Return Swiss Court Consensual Encounter Racing Career ADAC Formula 4 Mick Schumacher Legal Battle

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