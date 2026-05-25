Johannes' Highlights from His Time on Strictly Come Dancing

A comprehensive overview of Johannes' journey on the show, highlighting his creative dance routines, emotional moments, and partnerships with John and Katya.

Since his debut, the dancer affectionately known to viewers as Jojo has become a fan favourite, thanks to his creative dance routines, beaming smile, and gentle demeanour.

As he gears up for the next stage of his Strictly career, we’re looking back at some of Johannes’ highlights from his time on the show... Johannes delighted fans and stole the entire show back in 2019 when he strutted onto the Strictly dance floor in a pair of stiletto boots, for a group number featuring the entire troupe of professionals and judges.

Set to a mash-up of David Bowie’s Fame and Blondie’s Rapture, Johannes’ part of the routine saw him strutting across a runway in high heels, striking some fabulous poses and displaying some impressive fan-ography. It took Strictly the better part of two decades to embrace same-sex partnerships, with Nicola Adams and Katya Jones being the first such pairing to compete on the main show.

Johannes, who didn’t actually receive a partner in his first year on the show, was thrilled to be able to dance with a friend he respects and adores. He said, ‘For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country. To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous.

There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. ’ The trio put on their best drag to pay tribute to the stage show inspired by the 1994 camp classic, in celebration of Strictly’s annual Musicals Week special. After initially hitting the floor in denim, the group delivered a seamless reveal into platform heels and sequined jumpsuits as CeCe Peniston’s Finally kicked in.

The performance delivered some much-needed escapism at the height of Covid restrictions, and has gone down as one of the show’s most memorable moments. Donning bandanas and white shirts to dance dramatically to the Pirates Of The Caribbean soundtrack, Johannes and John’s performance was so strong that even the usually-hard-to-impress Johannes visibly emotional in the Clauditorium – not least because the routine marked the first time since joining the series that he’d received scores of nines and 10s from the panel.

Another more emotional, but just as iconic, Johannes and John moment came when the duo danced a slow, intimate Rumba to Shape Of My Heart by Sting. John told Rylan Clark on It Takes Two: ‘We’ve done all these very masculine things, all these very powerful things, which have been great. But to finally show a sensitive, emotional side, it’s beautiful.

’ Johannes agreed: ‘I think it’s an opportunity for me and John to be vulnerable on that dance floor, because we haven’t had the opportunity. I’m loving every minute of it. ’ During the results show for Movie Week in 2021, Johannes delivered another heartwarming professional dance.

This time, he was paired up with Kai Widdrington for a period-drama-themed group dance, in which Johannes played a young king with no one to dance with, until Kai stepped in to twirl him across the dance floor. For the kids watching this at home, struggling with their own sexuality and feeling a bit different to the others, seeing this front and centre of prime time TV will mean so much and do so much good.

It was a powerful moment for Johannes, who had lost her husband of 36 years, Mel Coleman, to cancer shortly before the series began. However, no performance of theirs garnered more tears than their Couple’s Choice, a slow dance to Wings by Birdy, dedicated to her late husband. The Caribbean-inspired routine was dedicated to Montell’s late grandmother, with the athlete admitting she hoped to bring the love, warmth, and vibrancy of her family to the Strictly ballroom.

Before taking to the floor with Johannes, the Olympian explained: ‘This Couple’s Choice dance pays homage to my Caribbean roots. It is Caribbean-inspired, Afro-infused, and it brings together mine and Johannes’ cultures so beautifully. ’ She and Johannes scored a near-perfect score of 39 for the performance, which Motsi said she ‘absolutely loved’.

Meanwhile, Shirley told Montell that her grandmother would be proudly ‘looking down’ on her, suggesting she had ‘sprinkled her magic dust’ on the ‘exceptional’ performance. Although an icon himself, for 2024’s Icons Week, Johannes and the rest of the group paid homage to Beyoncé for a show-stopping results show performance





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