Johannes Radebe Assures Fans He Will Still Dance on Strictly Come Dancing Despite New Hosting Role

The professional dancer turned co-presenter confirms he has a plan to keep dancing on the show, calling it a travesty to stop.

Johannes Radebe has insisted that there is a plan for him to continue dancing on Strictly Come Dancing even after taking over hosting duties. The 39-year-old professional dancer turned co-presenter reassured fans that his dancing shoes would not be retired, following concerns that his new role would mean no more performances on the BBC show.

Johannes was announced as one of the new presenters alongside Emma Willis, 50, and Josh Widdicombe, 43, taking over the Latin and Ballroom dance programme in September. This came after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who had fronted the show together since 2014, stepped down. Speculation about their replacements was rife, and now Johannes has confirmed that dancing remains a huge part of his life, and not being able to perform would be a travesty.

In an interview with The Sun, Johannes addressed the most common question he receives: Are you not going to dance anymore? He stated emphatically that he is not hanging up his dancing shoes yet. He said he will definitely be throwing some shapes and moving his hips because that is his life, and to have it taken away would be a travesty for him.

He hinted at a plan in action, telling fans that they will see JoJo on the dance floor. This reassurance comes after many fans expressed disappointment at the possibility of not seeing one of the show's most popular dancers perform. In behind-the-scenes clips posted on Strictly's Instagram story, Johannes showed his excitement alongside new co-host Josh Widdicombe. Josh expressed that it did not feel real, and Johannes agreed.

When Josh asked how he felt about not being part of the dancing team and having to interview the dancers, Johannes reiterated that he is not hanging up his dancing shoes. He questioned what his life would be without a cha cha cha. Josh joked that he felt the same every morning. In another clip, Emma Willis joined them, sharing her anticipation.

She described feeling like everything goes to jelly when thinking about walking down the stairs to start the show. Johannes confessed it is petrifying but incredibly exciting. Emma later commented that they would laugh a lot, and Josh agreed. Josh also joked that he is presenting with two of the most striking people on television while he looks like himself, calling it an absolute disaster.

He praised Emma as one of the great TV hosts of their generation and Johannes as one of the great dancers. He predicted that the first episode will be the only one in Strictly history where the presenters are more nervous than the dancers. The new hosting team is set to bring a fresh dynamic to the show, with Johannes balancing his new role and his passion for dancing.

This transition marks a significant change for Strictly Come Dancing, which has seen several format adjustments over the years. Johannes Radebe has been a fan favorite since joining the show as a professional dancer, known for his energetic performances and choreography. His new role as host allows him to interact with contestants in a different capacity, but his promise to keep dancing ensures that the spirit of the show remains intact.

Fans can look forward to seeing Johannes in both roles, showcasing his versatility and love for dance





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