Johannes Radebe to potentially join Emma Willis as Strictly Come Dancing host

A new report claims that Johannes Radebe, a South African-born dancer and choreographer, is set to join Emma Willis as part of the hosting line-up for the new series. He has been a professional on the show since 2018 and impressed during auditions and chemistry tests, potentially making him the co-host with Emma.

Strictly Come Dancing pro Johannes Radebe is reportedly set to join Emma Willis as part of the hosting line-up for the new series. The South African-born dancer and choreographer, 39, has been a professional on the show since 2018 but a new report now claims he could be presenting this year alongside Emma.

Emma, 50, was reported to be the first host confirmed on Sunday night and soon after another favourite, Zoe Ball, revealed she hadn't got the job. Now Johannes could be in line for co-presenting with Emma after impressing during auditions and chemistry tests. A source said: 'Everyone involved in the auditions - including the celebs - are saying the job is going to JoJo.

'During the chemistry tests he was paired up with every other celeb and did incredibly well. ', 'Emma, 50, was reported to be the first host confirmed on Sunday night and soon after another favourite Zoe Ball revealed she hadn't got the job. The insider added to The Sun: 'They all think he would be the perfect partner for Emma.

He has been announced as one of the returning professional dancers but that doesn't mean bosses aren't going to promote him.

', 'The publication goes on to claim that his position hasn't been officially confirmed yet and report that there could be three new hosts, with Johannes potentially acting as a 'roving reporter' during shows. Zoe revealed on Monday that she failed to land the role of Strictly Come Dancing host. Zoe, who previously hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, announced she 'didn't get' the gig and is 'working through the seven stages of grief and rejection'.

Despite missing out on the gig, Zoe said she is 'thrilled' for the people who got the role and insisted the BBC has made the 'right decision.

' Since Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman revealed that they would be stepping down from their presenting duties last year, a number of celebrities have been tipped for the role





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