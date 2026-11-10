John Allen Rubio Scheduled for Texas Execution on November 12

Texas inmate John Allen Rubio faces lethal injection for killing his three children, after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied his motion to stop the execution.

John Allen Rubio, a Texas man convicted of murdering his three children, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday, November 12, at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Unit. Rubio stabbed and decapitated the children because he believed they were possessed by evil spirits, according to court filings.

In October 2026, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied Rubio's motion to stop his execution. The children's mother, Angela Camacho, was Rubio's girlfriend at the time of the killings and is currently serving three life sentences for helping him carry out the murders.

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Rubio's Conviction, Appeals and Retrial Timeline

Rubio was first convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in 2003. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned that conviction in 2007, but a retrial in 2010 found him guilty of the murders again and sentenced him to death a second time.

Rubio's attorneys filed multiple motions to halt the execution, alleging that he was insane at the time of the crime. Court records describe the 2003 sentencing date differently in some places, but the retrial outcome and the October 2026 denial of his latest motion are consistent across the filings.

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How the Killings Unfolded in Brownsville

Rubio and Camacho shared three children: Julissa Quesada, 3; John Esteban Rubio, 1; and Mary Jane Rubio, who was only two months old. Mary Jane was Rubio's only biological child. The other two were Camacho's children from a previous relationship, whom Rubio treated as his own, according to court filings.

Rubio and Camacho began dating in 2001, after Camacho left Julissa's father, whom court documents describe as abusive. The couple lived in an apartment in Brownsville, Texas, with Rubio's mother and brothers before that arrangement fell through and they began living on the street while Camacho was pregnant with John, who was born in January 2002.

Later, the couple moved into a house with no electricity or running water. Child Protective Services took John and Julissa into custody while Camacho was still pregnant with Mary Jane. Rubio and Camacho had to complete parenting classes and move into a more suitable residence before they could regain custody.

On the day of the killings, Rubio told Camacho he believed the children were possessed by evil spirits, including the spirit of his deceased grandmother. After Rubio stabbed and decapitated the two toddlers with Camacho's help, the two had sex and formed a pact that involved Rubio cutting a small mark into each child's wrist to release some blood.

Rubio then told Camacho he had to kill John because the boy was also possessed. Camacho refused and picked the child up, but Rubio took John from her, carried him into the kitchen and stabbed and decapitated him, according to court records.

Camacho later asked Rubio to kill her as well. He attempted to choke her but was unable to do it, court records state. The couple then went to a store to buy milk and discuss going to prison, and Rubio suggested they call the police, saying that everybody makes mistakes. Police arrived after Jose Luis Lopez, Rubio's brother and Camacho's friend, visited the residence and saw the children's bodies.

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Insanity Claims and Conflicting Expert Evidence

Rubio's family and friends testified in court that he had a lifelong history of hallucinations and delusions. His immediate family said he often told them he heard voices and saw things, and that God and his deceased grandmother had told him he was the chosen one and that she wanted him to finish what she had started.

Rubio and his legal representatives made several attempts to plead insanity. However, the evidence from several mental health experts and family testimony was conflicting, and the courts did not accept the defense. Jose Luis Moreno, Rubio's male lover at the time, testified that Rubio once said a person could get away with murder by claiming to be insane.

Moreno had provided money and groceries to the couple on occasion, and Camacho knew about the relationship but did not intervene. Earlier, when Rubio asked Camacho what she would do if he killed the children, she dismissed the question because she thought he was joking, according to court filings.

Execution Date and Impact on the Surviving Family

The execution is set for Thursday, November 12, at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Unit, after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected Rubio's latest request to halt it. The case closes a legal process that has run since the 2003 conviction, with the 2007 reversal and 2010 retrial in between.

For the surviving family and the Brownsville community where the family lived, the case has left lasting losses. Camacho remains in prison serving three life sentences, while the children's deaths have been the central focus of the court record throughout the appeals.