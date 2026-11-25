John Anslow received a life sentence for the murder of Chereiss Bailey, while his daughter Hayley-Marie Ferguson was jailed for assisting in the cover-up and disposal of the body.

John Anslow has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Chereiss Bailey, a 36-year-old mother who was killed in a brutal attack at his home in West Bromwich. The court found that Anslow, 65, fabricated a disability to lure the victim to his property before strangling her and inflicting severe injuries. His daughter, Hayley-Marie Ferguson, 42, was subsequently sentenced to six years for assisting an offender and preventing a lawful burial after helping to dispose of the body.

The Mechanism of the Murder and Deception

On the day of the incident, John Anslow encountered Chereiss Bailey by chance in Great Bridge, West Midlands. He asked the mother-of-one to push his wheelchair to his residence on Stour Street, where he then broke her jaw and caused significant bruising across her entire body. Anslow, who was described by the judge as a strong and fit man, used the wheelchair as a theatrical prop to feign disability. He killed Ms. Bailey before cancelling his community care appointments the following morning and contacting his daughter for assistance in hiding the crime.

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The Cover-Up and Disposal of Evidence

Hayley-Marie Ferguson traveled to her father's home in a taxi, telling the driver she was helping with garden work, and arrived with paving slabs. Together, the father and daughter packed slabs and moved Ms. Bailey's body, which had been dressed in male clothing and tied to the slabs with washing line cord, to a canal off Ryders Green Road. Security footage captured the pair pushing the wheelchair, which contained the weighted body, toward the waterway. The body was discovered on October 7, 2025, just over a week after the murder.

Ghastly Post-Murder Behavior by Ferguson

After helping her father dispose of evidence and blood-stained clothing from a wheelie bin, Hayley-Marie Ferguson attended a Peaky Blinders-themed event that evening. She was filmed on CCTV walking through the bar area and later seen wheeling her father in the wheelchair with distinctive orange wheels. Judge Simon Drew KC criticized her for taking photographs of the victim's body inside the house, describing the images as ghoulish trophies and records of their actions. She made comments in custody that led to her father's arrest after initial police enquiries began following a public report of a woman disposed of in the canal.

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Legal Consequences and Judicial Remarks

At Worcester Crown Court, Judge Simon Drew KC noted that Anslow had a history of serious sexual violence, including previous convictions for knifepoint rapes in 1996 and 2002. Anslow was on life licence when he committed this murder, having been previously jailed for life in 2003. The judge stated that if Anslow does not die in prison, he is likely to be a very old man before release. Ferguson pleaded guilty to assisting an offender and was sentenced to six years, with the judge emphasizing her active and crucial role in the planned enterprise.

Impact on Victims and Future Proceedings

Chereiss Bailey leaves behind a six-month-old son, whose family released a tribute stating that he has been robbed of growing up with his mother. They pledged to ensure he grows up knowing how fiercely she was loved. Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell of West Midlands Police's Homicide Unit stated that while the motive for the murder remains unknown, the father and daughter hatched a sickening plot to cover up the crime. Ferguson attended her sentencing via video link from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, marking the conclusion of the legal proceedings for this horrific case.