John Carl Warnecke Memoir Reveals Jackie Kennedy's Romantic Side

Architect John Carl Warnecke's posthumous memoir details his passionate romance with Jackie Kennedy Onassis, describing intimate moments in Hawaii and marriage discussions.

The public memory of Jackie Kennedy Onassis is frequently anchored to the tragedy of November 1963, characterized by her grief-stricken demeanor and the iconic, blood-stained pink Chanel suit. This enduring image of the grieving First Lady often overshadows other facets of her personality and private life that were unknown to the general populace. For decades, the cultural narrative has focused on her status as a stylish WASP icon defined by oversized sunglasses and Cartier Tank watches.

Meeting at Lafayette Square Design

Architect John Carl Warnecke offers a contrasting portrait in his newly published posthumous memoir, highlighting a playful and sensual side of Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy rarely seen by the public. The two first crossed paths in 1962 when Warnecke was selected to design Lafayette Square, the historic seven-acre public park located in Washington DC. This professional intersection laid the groundwork for a personal connection that would deepen significantly in the years following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

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Warnecke notes that their relationship intensified after the president was killed in Texas, as they collaborated closely on creating the John F. Kennedy eternal flame memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. Despite their growing closeness and mutual attraction during this period of national mourning, the pair did not act on their romantic feelings until the fall of 1964. Warnecke describes this period as inevitable, noting that Jackie was convinced they should marry, though the timing remained a point of contention.

Bobby Kennedy Disapproval and Timing

John Carl Warnecke writes that Robert Kennedy, also known as Bobby Kennedy, disapproved of the romance, primarily due to the sensitive timing following the national tragedy. Warnecke agreed with this sentiment, stating that considering the enormity of the loss, it was too soon for Jackie to remarry. Consequently, while they were not an officially recognized couple, they spent as much time together as possible, navigating their relationship under the shadow of political scrutiny.

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The architect recalls that there was no doubt in Jackie's mind that they should eventually marry, and he was sufficiently in love to remain open to the proposal. The central question for both parties was not whether they should unite, but rather when it would be appropriate to do so. This careful navigation of public perception and private desire defined the early stages of their relationship.

Intimate Moments in Hawaii

In 1966, Warnecke and Jackie took their romance to Hawaii, seeking a sense of freedom that was impossible to find in Washington DC or New York. Warnecke rented a vacation home for a month, and soon after arriving, Jackie phoned him to invite him over to see her rented house on the beach. He decided to walk along the sand to reach her property, which was located about a mile south of his own residence.

During this walk, Warnecke climbed over a low wall bordering Jackie's property and discovered her sunbathing completely nude on a large beach towel, hidden beneath an enormous straw hat. He writes that she gasped in surprise but was relieved to see it was him rather than a stranger. The incident highlighted a level of intimacy and vulnerability that Warnecke found stunning, describing her as beautiful and completely at ease in the tropical sunshine.

Naked Car Ride and Public Secrets

Warnecke further details their uninhibited behavior during a separate evening when they planned to go out for dinner. He recalls having a drink or two before leaving, only to realize that Jackie had already slipped into the back of his convertible while he was still preparing to leave the house. She was entirely naked, smiling warmly as he started the ignition.

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As they drove off in the car, Jackie sang the phrase 'Free at last! Free at last!' expressing her joy and sense of liberation. Warnecke wrote that she had him in her power with her beauty, repeatedly telling him she was all his. They eventually stopped at a private cul-de-sac near the beach, where they enjoyed a secluded moment surrounded by moonlight and the sound of the ocean.

Legacy and Historical Context

While the sexual escapades of John F. Kennedy are well-documented in American mythology, including rumors of an affair with Marilyn Monroe, the romantic history of Jackie Kennedy Onassis has remained a subject of less public gossip. Warnecke's memoir provides a rare glimpse into the private life of the former First Lady, challenging the static image of the grieving widow.

This personal history aligns with broader historical analyses, such as the 2025 biography by Philip Taubman and William Taubman, which suggests that Jackie had a deep intellectual and possibly romantic connection with Robert McNamara. Warnecke's account adds a significant layer to the understanding of her life beyond the public tragedy, revealing a woman capable of profound passion and secrecy.