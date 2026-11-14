John Cleese Backs Hammersmith Restaurant Owner Amid Protests and Arrest

Actor John Cleese hires private security for a Sikh restaurant owner in Hammersmith facing protests over Halal food policy and recent police arrest.

Famed British actor John Cleese, best known for his role in Fawlty Towers, has stepped in to provide private security for a London restaurant owner facing intense public scrutiny and physical threats. The intervention supports Harman Singh Kapoor, the Sikh proprietor of Singh's Dining in Hammersmith, who is at the center of a heated controversy regarding his business policies. This high-profile support comes just hours after Kapoor was arrested by police, leaving his family and staff to confront a volatile situation alone.

On Friday night, a large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Hammersmith eatery, demanding the closure of the venue due to Kapoor's steadfast refusal to serve Halal food. The demonstration attracted significant attention, with hundreds of individuals lining the street and chanting slogans. Metropolitan Police officers were deployed to the scene to maintain order, forming a human barrier between the agitated crowd and the restaurant entrance. Behind the police line, private security guards hired by Cleese stood watch, a visual testament to the actor's direct involvement in protecting the business.

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Security Intervention by John Cleese

John Cleese has a long history of defending freedom of expression and has previously spoken in support of Singh's Dining. His decision to finance private security underscores the severity of the threats faced by the restaurant owners. Footage from the night of the protest captured Khushi Kapoor, the owner's wife, holding a sign toward the window that read, 'John Cleese is paying to defend this restaurant - because Met Police won't.' She later addressed the camera directly, expressing gratitude to the actor for his assistance and for sending security personnel to protect the establishment.

The presence of private security highlights a critical gap in official protection that Kapoor claims to have experienced. Despite describing the threats as serious, the restaurant family felt compelled to seek alternative means of safety. Cleese's involvement brings global media attention to the local dispute, framing it not just as a business disagreement but as a test of community safety and free speech rights in West London.

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Arrest and Police Response

The situation escalated dramatically earlier on Friday when Harman Singh Kapoor was taken into custody at his home in West London. According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police, the 54-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession and distribution of an extreme image. This legal action occurred just hours before the scheduled protest, creating a tense atmosphere where the business owner was in handcuffs while his family faced the crowd outside. Kapoor confirmed his arrest on social media, describing the timing as particularly frightening given the planned demonstration.

In a video posted after his arrest, Kapoor showed himself being escorted into a police car. He stated that he had been desperately asking the Metropolitan Police for help, protection, and assurances regarding the safety of his family and business for several days. He emphasized that despite raising serious concerns repeatedly, his request for additional protection was ignored, leading to his detention while his loved ones remained exposed to potential danger. The police spokesperson confirmed that he remains in custody following the arrest.

Controversy Over Halal Food Policy

At the heart of the conflict is Singh's Dining, formerly known as Rangrez, which displays a sign on its shop front declaring, 'Proudly we don't sell Halal.' Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurateur, has maintained that his business does not serve Halal meat, a policy that has drawn both fierce criticism and staunch support. Critics argue that Kapoor has made inflammatory remarks on social media regarding Muslims, Halal certification, and the conflict in Gaza. These posts include images of him holding strips of bacon with captions suggesting that 'Bacon can save Western countries,' which have been cited as provocative by his detractors.

Kapoor contends that his business stance is a matter of principle and religious identity rather than an attack on any faith. He alleges that he and his family have been subjected to hundreds of death threats, as well as ongoing harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence over his refusal to comply with Halal standards. He claims that the business has suffered significant financial losses due to the calls for a boycott by protesters. Additionally, Kapoor has reported incidents of eggs being thrown at his restaurant windows by individuals he describes as 'Islamists,' adding to his sense of vulnerability.

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Impact on Community and Future Steps

The protest outside Singh's Dining in Hammersmith revealed a deeply divided community response. Witnesses reported that the crowd, predominantly male, shouted slogans including 'Allahu Akbar,' 'Shame on you,' and 'Free Palestine,' while waving Palestinian flags. Some individuals in the crowd used microphones to rally the group, asking what should be done with the restaurant owner, to which the crowd responded by demanding that the business be shut down. The incident took place near Hammersmith Grove, a prestigious residential area home to other notable figures such as Ralph Fiennes and Bill Bailey, raising concerns about the safety and tranquility of the neighborhood.

Looking ahead, the situation remains precarious for the Kapoor family. Harman Singh Kapoor has outlined a clear set of demands in his public statements, calling for safety, justice, equality, and the right to live and work peacefully without fear of being targeted. He stressed that no family should have to live in fear or face intimidation because of the food their business chooses to sell. As the legal proceedings regarding his arrest unfold and the protest calls continue, the reliance on private security funded by celebrity support remains the primary defense for the restaurant against further escalation.