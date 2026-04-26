John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum Gets a Major Upgrade: Vegan Formula, Sustainable Packaging & Still Tames Frizz!

The cult-classic John Frieda Frizz Ease The Controller Hair Serum has been revamped with a vegan, cruelty-free formula, sustainable packaging, and an enhanced scent, all while maintaining its powerful frizz-fighting abilities. Now on sale on Amazon!

The iconic John Frieda Frizz Ease The Controller Hair Serum has undergone a significant transformation, receiving a complete revamp while maintaining its core promise of frizz control for curly hair .

This cult-favorite product, a staple for those battling frizz – particularly during humid weather – has been updated with a cleaner, more sustainable, and equally effective formula. John Frieda has long been recognized as a leader in textured hair care, and this latest iteration reinforces that reputation. The revamped serum is currently available on Amazon with a slight discount, priced at $11 instead of $12, making it an even more accessible solution for achieving smooth, defined curls.

The new formula boasts several improvements over the original. It is now vegan and cruelty-free, aligning with growing consumer demand for ethical beauty products. The ingredient list has been streamlined, focusing on fewer, more potent components that deliver maximum results. Beyond its efficacy, the serum now features a sophisticated fragrance profile, incorporating notes of patchouli, amber, wood, and praline, creating a luxurious sensory experience.

Users consistently praise the scent, adding another layer of appeal to this already beloved product. The serum’s performance remains exceptional, providing 72-hour frizz control, heat protection up to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, humidity resistance, and intense shine. Testimonials from satisfied customers highlight its ability to tame even the most unruly curls, effectively eliminating flyaways and maintaining curl definition without the undesirable ‘crunch’ often associated with styling products.

One shopper specifically noted its success in controlling frizz even after blowdrying, a testament to its long-lasting hold and effectiveness. The transformation extends beyond the formula itself. The packaging has been updated with 50% recycled materials, demonstrating a commitment to environmental responsibility. This 360-degree makeover encompasses every aspect of the product, from its ingredients and performance to its scent and sustainability.

John Frieda encourages users to build a complete curl care routine around the Frizz Ease The Controller Hair Serum, suggesting pairing it with their Leave-In Conditioner and Foaming Mousse for optimal results. This approach allows customers to create a customized regimen tailored to their specific hair needs, all while remaining within an affordable budget. Numerous shoppers are already embracing this strategy, reporting significant improvements in their hair’s texture and manageability.

The serum’s ability to address the challenges faced by those with wavy hair is also highlighted, with users noting its effectiveness in controlling frizz and enhancing curl definition. With its proven track record, updated formula, and commitment to sustainability, the John Frieda Frizz Ease The Controller Hair Serum continues to be a drugstore essential for anyone seeking to unlock their best curls





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