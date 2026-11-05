John Frieda Obituary: Hair Stylist and Beauty Mogul Dies at 75

John Frieda, the renowned hairstylist who created Frizz Ease and styled Princess Diana, has died at age 75. This article covers his career, family, and legacy.

Renowned hairstylist and beauty entrepreneur John Frieda has died at the age of 75, prompting an outpouring of grief from his family and the global beauty industry. The Kenton-born creator of the popular Frizz Ease range was married to singer Lulu and passed away suddenly on Wednesday, concluding an illustrious 50-year career that made him one of the most influential figures in British beauty.

The Core Details of John Frieda's Death

John Frieda died suddenly on Wednesday at the age of 75, leaving behind his widow, Frances Avery Agnelli, and three children. The stylist had built a massive empire while styling iconic figures such as Princess Diana before transitioning into the lucrative world of haircare products. His death marks the end of an era for the beauty sector, as his product lines remain commercially significant worldwide.

Also read Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75

He is survived by his children from various relationships, including Jordan, 48, Jackson, and Leyla. The news of his passing has been received with profound sadness by those who knew him personally and professionally. His stepdaughter, Fiat heiress Asia Agnelli, described her stepfather as the 'best man to ever exist' in a heartfelt tribute.

Family Connections and Personal History

John Frieda was previously married to Scottish singer Lulu, born Marie Lawrie, in 1976. The couple welcomed their son Jordan Frieda in 1977. Lulu and John later attempted to have another child, but in 1988, Lulu suffered a miscarriage at the age of 40. This period marked a turning point in their marriage, which eventually ended in an acrimonious divorce in 1991.

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Following his divorce from Lulu, John Frieda married British architect Frances Avery Howe in 2002. Avery Howe was the widow of Fiat heir Giovanni Alberto Agnelli, whom she married after her first husband's death. Through this marriage, John became the stepfather to Asia Agnelli, a well-known Italian heiress and philanthropist who frequently shares images of her family life on social media.

The family relocated to Manhattan in 1990 to expand John Frieda's haircare business. During this time, Lulu described a difficult period, stating that John left her in 1988 when she lost the baby. She admitted to being in denial about the marriage breaking down, noting that she did not see the signs of their drifting apart at the time.

Jordan Frieda's Career and Royal Links

Jordan Frieda, John's eldest son, is an Eton-educated former actor who has since pivoted to the restaurant business. He studied Philosophy at Cambridge University and initially pursued a career in the performing arts. Jordan has a notable connection to the royal family, having portrayed Prince William in a 2002 American TV movie that received poor reviews.

Jordan later admitted to The Telegraph that he accepted the role because he had not worked for eight months. He described the experience as extreme, working 16 hours a day for an annual salary of £14,000. The production required him to cycle back to his mother's home in Putney to sleep on a camp bed due to the long hours.

After struggling to establish himself as an actor in New York and Los Angeles, Jordan returned to the UK. At the age of 26, he worked as a commis chef at Claridge's under Gordon Ramsay. He quit the position two weeks later, citing that Ramsay told him he was 'too soft' for the kitchen environment.

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Jordan is now 48 years old and works as a restaurateur. He married venture capitalist Alana Rice in 2009, and they have two children, Isabella Rose and Edward. Jordan resides in the UK with his wife and family. He maintains a close relationship with his mother, Lulu, who stated in a recent interview that they understand each other well and that there are no words to describe her adoration for her daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Asia Agnelli's Tribute and Legacy

Asia Agnelli, John Frieda's stepdaughter, has been vocal about her grief and admiration for her late stepfather. She celebrated a high-society wedding to Frankie Lagrange in December, describing it as a fairytale event. Asia frequently posts on Instagram, sharing pictures with her younger step-siblings and capturing moments from holidays and family gatherings.

Her tribute highlights the deep bond she shared with John Frieda. The Fiat heiress described him as a man of exceptional character and kindness. Her public statements serve as a testament to the personal impact John had on those closest to him, beyond his professional achievements.

John Frieda's legacy includes not only his product innovations but also his influence on styling trends for decades. His work with Princess Diana and other celebrities cemented his status in the industry. The beauty world mourns the loss of a pioneer who shaped the modern haircare landscape.

His family remains united in their sorrow. Lulu has expressed that she adores Jordan's wife and grandchildren, emphasizing the sweetness of her current life stage. The Frieda family continues to honor his memory through their respective endeavors and public tributes.