John Fury Calls Out Carl Froch After Son Tommy's Win

John Fury, the father of boxer Tommy Fury, has called out Carl Froch after his son's win over Eddie Hall. Fury, a former World's Strongest Man, went the distance with Tommy Fury, who won a majority decision in Manchester. John Fury has been critical of Froch, calling him a 'worm' and a 'coward'. Froch has responded, saying that John Fury is a 'low-level journeyman' and that he would only need to jab him in the face to win a fight.

John Fury was keen to be centre of attention after his son Tommy beat Eddie Hall on Saturday night, calling out Carl Froch in wild fashion.

The former World's Strongest Man went the distance with Tommy Fury, who won a majority decision in Manchester.

'I've fought a lot of people, and this guy can fight,' said Fury. 'He's not slow, he's fit. Thank you for taking the fight and thank you for a great night in Manchester.

' It was John Fury who was stealing the limelight after the bout, though, striding around backstage and calling out his apparent rival Carl Froch. With Froch in mind, a shirtless the 61-year-old roared: 'It took f***ing 20 men to hold me back. Where are you, you f***ing worm?

' Fury started punching a wall backstage in Manchester. Speaking in a post-fight press conference, Fury said: 'The coward Carl Froch, the worm Carl Froch. Him with the bum hole like a rabbit's nose twitching. He's an embarrassment to Nottingham.

Carl, the worm, Froch. You know them championship belts he won, don't you? He wants to give them to somebody with a pair of nuts, because let me tell you, he's no street fighter. I'm a street fighter.

It took 20 men to hold me there tonight. There's no 12 stone man, or 13 stone man, going to do any good with me.

' Former professional John then suggested he could meet the Cobra on the undercard of Tyson Fury's next bout. 'Well, why don't we do this then, yeah?

First of August, Tyson's having a comeback fight,' he said.

'He'll fight some well-known name, and I'll fight the coward Froch. The biggest worm I've ever seen in my life.

' The 33-2 former world champion took aim at the former heavyweight who ended his career in 1995 with a record of 8-4-1. Carl Froch responded to John Fury's comments, saying: 'What level was John Fury? He had a couple of fights… I'm not sure how many he had, but he was a journeyman. He's been brave enough to get in there and have a go.

I think he got splattered. So, he's a very low-level journeyman. But still brave enough to get in there, still fought, still laced the gloves up, so he deserves credit for that. But he was absolutely f***ing useless.

John Fury has gone quiet on our fight, as he does. You don't want any of the Cobra. He doesn't need me punching him around the ribs. I physically wouldn't hit him with a right hand on the chin if I boxed him.

I wouldn't do it, just out of respect. I'd just jab him in the face. My jab has not even half the power on my right-hand. And I'd only work his body.

I'd only hit him in the bread basket. That's all I'd need to do. So I'd jab him in the face, and work the body.





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