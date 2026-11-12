John Gizzi Jailed for Abusing Model Natasha Farah and Encouraging Suicide

John Gizzi sentenced to 4 years 11 months for coercive control and strangulation of Natasha Farah, whose attempted suicide left her severely brain damaged. Mold Crown Court ruling details.

John Gizzi has been imprisoned for four years and 11 months after a court found him guilty of subjecting his partner, model Natasha Farah, to severe coercive control and encouraging her to commit suicide. The conviction follows a harrowing trial at Mold Crown Court, where Judge Simon Mills described the case as one of the worst examples of domestic abuse involving coercive control that can be contemplated. Farah, a mother-of-one, suffered severe brain damage after an attempted suicide that Gizzi directly instigated, leaving her permanently trapped in her body with the inability to speak or move.

Details of Abusive Conduct and Physical Violence

Gizzi, 55, subjected Farah to a pattern of humiliating violence and psychological manipulation that targeted her self-worth and autonomy. The court heard evidence that he frequently accused her of infidelity, used misogynistic slurs, and strictly controlled her clothing choices. This behavior escalated to physical assault in public spaces, including striking her at a busy gym and throwing a heavy dumbbell at her. He also punched her while she was seated and restrained by a seatbelt in a car park, leaving her unable to escape the attack.

Also read Are Data Centers to Blame for Rising Electricity Prices?

The abuse occurred on multiple dates throughout 2025 and 2026, including significant holidays such as Valentine's Day, Boxing Day, and Mother's Day. Gizzi admitted to engaging in coercive and controlling behavior against Farah between March 1, 2025, and April 8, 2026. He also pleaded guilty to failing to disclose a mobile phone PIN to police on April 27, 2026, which hindered the investigation into the extent of the digital abuse.

Suicide Attempt and Brain Damage Consequences

The situation culminated in a tragic incident where Gizzi sent vile messages instructing Farah to take her own life. Following these directives, Farah was found hanging by a dressing gown cord. Gizzi subsequently called emergency services, but the attempt resulted in severe brain damage. Her sister, Samantha Farah, testified that Natasha now cries real tears but cannot make a sound or move, describing her as a frightened little girl trapped within her own body.

Advertisement

Denise Farah, the victim's mother, characterized John Gizzi as a smiling devil monster and urged the judge to make an example of him. She stated that her daughter's brain damage was a direct result of his actions and described the emotional toll on the family as the stuff of extreme nightmares. Denise emphasized that the family's lives would never return to their previous state due to the irreversible nature of the injuries sustained.

Violence Against Sister and Legal Proceedings

Gizzi's violence extended beyond Natasha Farah, as he physically attacked Samantha Farah when she attempted to intervene during a confrontation in a pub. He strang Samantha and later rammed her with a four-wheel-drive vehicle, threatening to put her in a hole. Gizzi admitted to intentional strangulation against Samantha on April 3 of this year. He was also found to have made chilling threats recorded on mobile phone video, where he stated he would end her life.

During the sentencing, Judge Simon Mills highlighted the dreadful, sexist, and misogynistic language used by Gizzi, noting that such verbal abuse is a serious tool for belittling victims and destroying their sense of self-worth. While the judge could not sentence Gizzi for Natasha's current medical condition, he warned that further evidence could lead to additional police investigation. He told Gizzi that he would never be forgiven for what people believe he did, and that the record would follow him forever.