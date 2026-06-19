The series follows a detective turned bar owner who is drawn back into the world of crime in Benidorm. The show features a talented but exhausted detective who swapped his high-pressure life in the UK for a simpler life running a bar in sunny Benidorm.

John Hannah stars in Channel 5 's new comedy crime drama , Benidorm is Murder, which follows a detective turned bar owner who is drawn back into the world of crime.

The series centers on Dennis, a talented but exhausted detective who swapped his high-pressure life in the UK for sunny Benidorm, where he runs a bar. However, his peaceful new existence is short-lived. The synopsis continues: When tourists start turning up dead, Dennis is reluctantly drawn back into detective work by his new barmaid, aspiring actress and crime drama superfan Rosa.

Played by Carolina Bécquer, Rosa's enthusiasm and determination to prove herself pulls Dennis out of his bar and into the action. Using Dennis' real-world experience and showcasing Rosa's encyclopedic TV knowledge, each episode sees the duo tackling a new murder, whilst trying to stay on the right side of the Spanish cops.

The first look photos show a glimpse of the duo in action, alongside Benidorm's policing team, the formidable DS Maria Hernandez, played by Ariadna Cabrol, and her new PC Jesús Ballesteros played by Damian Schedler Cruz. Rosa is a barmaid, aspiring actress and crime drama superfan as a gem of a show, filled with joy and humour. He continued: But there's a balance of comedy and serious emotional weight to the stories, which is testament to the writing.

We have such a brilliant cast on this, everyone is pitch perfect for their roles, and I can't wait for viewers to meet Carolina who was born to play Rosa. Ariadna Cabrol plays DS Maria Hernandez, alongside Damian Schedler Cruz as PC Jesús Ballesteros





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John Hannah Channel 5 Benidorm Is Murder Comedy Crime Drama Dennis Rosa Benidorm

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