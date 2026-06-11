John Healey's resignation has exposed the Prime Minister's inability to fulfill the basic functions of his office, leading to the resignation of the defence secretary. The resignation of John Healey, who was preparing to challenge Starmer, highlights the need for his removal from office for the good of the nation.

John Healey 's resignation has rocked Keir Starmer , revealing his inability to fulfill the primary responsibility of any Prime Minister - the defence of the realm .

The outgoing defence secretary confirmed that the Prime Minister was unable and unwilling to commit the necessary resources for Britain's defences at a time of rising threats. The resignation of John Healey, who was laying the groundwork for a challenge to Starmer, underscores the urgency for his removal from office for the good of the nation. Britain's enemies are watching, and a defenceless, rudderless nation is drifting into catastrophe





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John Healey Keir Starmer Defence Spending Rising Threats Defence Secretary Resources Nation Needs Nato Allies Military Chiefs Defence Of The Realm Leadership Race Leadership Contest Andy Burnham Makerfield Prime Minister Nation Capable Function Of His Office Nation Drifting Into Catastrophe

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