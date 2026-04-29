John Higgins Reaches 12th World Snooker Championship Semi-Final After Gritty Victory Over Neil Robertson

John Higgins advances to his 12th World Snooker Championship semi-final after a hard-fought 13-10 win over Neil Robertson, setting up a clash with Shaun Murphy. The Scot reflects on his resilience and comeback victories, including a dramatic win over Ronnie O’Sullivan.

John Higgins has secured his place in the World Snooker Championship semi-finals for the 12th time, marking a significant comeback after last year’s heartbreaking quarter-final loss to Mark Williams.

The 49-year-old Scot, known as the Wizard of Wishaw, defeated Neil Robertson 13-10 in a hard-fought match that showcased his resilience and determination. This victory follows his earlier wins over Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter, setting up a semi-final clash with Shaun Murphy, who earlier knocked out defending champion Zhao Xintong. Higgins’ journey to the semi-finals has been anything but easy.

He has trailed in all three of his matches so far, including a dramatic 9-4 deficit against O’Sullivan before staging a remarkable comeback to win 13-12. Despite the constant pressure, Higgins remains unfazed, drawing confidence from his ability to fight back from behind. He told the BBC, It’s always going home with a deficit! It’s amazing, Denise is with me and I’m saying I’m always behind, I’m always behind!

That gives you the belief that you can come out and do it. If you were in front and fall behind maybe some matches you’re thinking I can’t come back. But I’m always behind I always feel like I’ve got a chance. The match against Robertson was a tense affair, with both players refusing to give an inch.

Centuries were rare, with Higgins managing just one—a 126 in the 12th frame—while Robertson failed to make any. The first six frames were shared, with Robertson taking a slight lead at 5-3 after the opening session.

However, Higgins found his rhythm in the second session, reeling off breaks of 51, 86, and his solitary century to level the score at 6-6. The momentum shifted back and forth, with Robertson taking three frames in a row before Higgins responded with a trio of half-centuries. The Aussie briefly regained the lead with a 73, but Higgins then won four consecutive frames to seal his place in the semi-finals.

The final frame was a grueling battle, with both players missing crucial opportunities, but Higgins ultimately prevailed to advance to the one-table set-up, where he will face Murphy in a battle of two of snooker’s greatest players





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