John Lewis Christmas Ad 2026 Stars Kristin Scott Thomas and Sam Fender

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas stars in the 2026 John Lewis Christmas advert featuring Sam Fender's cover of a Rolling Stones classic. Discover the story behind the campaign.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas leads the 2026 John Lewis Christmas advert alongside a new cover by musician Sam Fender. The three-minute film features Fender's rendition of the Rolling Stones classic, You Can't Always Get What You Want, set against a heartwarming holiday narrative.

Advert Narrative And Plot Details

The story follows Gloria, a grandmother played by Scott Thomas, who feels anxious about selecting the perfect gift for her grandchildren, Freddie and Maggie. Her daughter and son-in-law arrive with the children, who are restless after their long journey. Gloria searches her attic for an old toy collection to keep the kids entertained but finds only a vintage toy dog named Pickles.

Also read John Lewis 2026 Christmas advert: Kristin Scott Thomas and TV icon spread magic

As the children become distracted by requests for lunch, Gloria feels a growing sense of inadequacy regarding her gifting choices. While writing Christmas cards, she places cash inside each envelope, hoping to maintain a connection with her grandchildren despite her lack of confidence in finding physical gifts they will truly love.

The narrative shifts when the toy dog, Pickles, suddenly springs to life. Voiced by acclaimed actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse, the toy berates Gloria for her lack of effort, telling her she can do better than simply giving cash. This magical intervention prompts Gloria to embark on a last-minute gifting mission alongside her animated companion.

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Sam Fender Cover And Production

Sam Fender provides the musical backdrop with his cover of the Rolling Stones anthem, marking his first new music release since the record-breaking success of his previous single, Rein Me In. The track has been specially arranged to fit the emotional tone of the film and its festive theme.

Fender explained that he viewed the project as a privilege to rework such an iconic song for a legendary band. He collaborated with the children's choir from his former school, John Spence Community High School, to record the vocal sections. Additionally, he arranged the brass section using the Easington Colliery Band to give the track a unique local flavor.

Rolling Stones founder Mick Jagger praised the artist's performance, stating he is a fan of Fender's work. Jagger expressed pleasure that Fender was covering one of his songs and believed the musician did a great job with the reinterpretation of the classic rock track.

Campaign Themes And Marketing Strategy

John Lewis Marketing and Loyalty Director Rosie Hanley described the advert as a cherished part of the festive season. For this 20th edition of the campaign, the retailer aimed to create something extra special by combining the star power of Scott Thomas with the musical talent of Fender to bring the story to life.

The central message of the campaign is Don't give up on giving, which addresses the common fear that the search for a perfect gift can overshadow the simple pleasure of giving something thoughtful. Hanley noted that many customers relate to the anxiety of getting gifts wrong, citing her own past habit of putting cash in envelopes for the same reason.

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Franki Goodwin, Chief Creative Officer at Saatchi and Saatchi, highlighted the joyful collaboration with a Dame, a record-breaking artist, and an enduring wooden toy. Goodwin praised director Lucy Forbes, a BAFTA winner known for This Is Going to Hurt and Eric, for being the only person capable of bringing the powerful intergenerational story to life on screen.

Release Date And Broadcast Schedule

The advert will officially launch on television on November 3. Viewers can catch the film during Coronation Street on ITV between 8:30pm and 9pm. It will also air during The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 from 8pm to 9:15pm on the same evening.

The film follows Gloria as she and Pickles fly through the streets of London in a bright TukTuk. The vibrant vehicle sparks a gifting epiphany, leading Gloria to John Lewis. On Christmas morning, she surprises Freddie and Maggie by handing them empty envelopes. Instead of cash, she offers a single key to unlock her home office.

Inside, the grandchildren discover a magical wonderland filled with sparkling lights, disco balls, and music inspired by the TukTuk adventure. This thoughtful surprise bridges the generational gap, creating a moment of pure joy. Scott Thomas stated that Gloria represents parents and grandparents who wish to create lasting memories, hoping the ad brings a big smile to families across the UK.

Physical copies of Sam Fender's cover are scheduled for release soon. Fans can purchase the track on 7-inch vinyl and CD formats. This release coincides with the campaign's aim to restore the nation's gift-giving confidence and encourage shoppers to rediscover the joy of choosing something truly thoughtful for their loved ones.