John Lewis Christmas Ad Gloria And Pickles Stars Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas stars in the 2025 John Lewis Christmas ad Gloria And Pickles. The campaign features a vintage toy and a Sam Fender cover of the Rolling Stones classic.

The John Lewis Christmas advert titled 'Gloria and Pickles' has officially launched, marking the start of the festive shopping season for millions of viewers across the United Kingdom. Starring Academy Award-nominated actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, the three-minute commercial targets older demographics with a narrative centered on the anxiety of gift-giving. The campaign marks the department store's twentieth consecutive year of Christmas advertising and is designed to evoke nostalgia while promoting physical retail experiences over digital distractions.

Plot And Characters In The Campaign

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas portrays Gloria, a wealthy grandmother who possesses material comforts but lacks creative inspiration for her grandchildren. The narrative opens with Gloria welcoming her daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren, identified as Maggie and Freddie, into her elegantly decorated home. The setting features velvet sofas, plush cushions, and burgundy walls, establishing an atmosphere of affluent middle-class living. The children appear restless from their journey, prompting Gloria to retrieve an old toy collection from the attic to occupy them.

Also read Sam Fender’s John Lewis ad and the Rolling Stones covers that have come before

The story shifts focus when Gloria introduces Pickles, a vintage pull-along toy dog. Older viewers are likely to recognize the toy from their own childhoods, serving as a bridge between generations. The grandchildren are visibly impressed by the toy, leading Gloria to initially conclude that she must revert to giving them cash gifts. She begins placing money into an envelope, feeling disconnected from younger tastes and trends.

Her pragmatic approach is interrupted when Pickles speaks, voiced by comedian Paul Whitehouse. The toy tells Gloria that she can do better than cash, prompting the grandmother to embark on a last-minute shopping spree. The journey concludes at a John Lewis department store, where Gloria discovers a more meaningful way to connect with her family through shared experiences rather than monetary transactions.

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Actress Style And Production Details

Actress Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, aged 66, brings significant star power to the campaign, capitalizing on her current popularity from the hit drama 'Slow Horses'. In her role as senior British intelligence officer Diana Taverner in the show's sixth season, Scott Thomas has resonated strongly with national audiences. She maintains a high fashion standard throughout the advert, wearing Ralph Lauren trousers, a Jigsaw cashmere jumper, a Max Mara blouse, and a Mulberry handbag. These brand placements highlight the store's commitment to premium retail offerings.

The production team for the campaign is Saatchi & Saatchi, which has handled the advertising for the fourth consecutive year. The overarching tagline 'don't give up on gifting' addresses the common fear shoppers experience when trying to find the perfect present. This theme explores the emotional weight of Christmas shopping and encourages consumers to invest time and thought into their selections. Scott Thomas stated that she could not resist leading the advert, noting that Gloria's journey captures the desire of grandparents to create lasting memories.

Music And Cultural Significance

The soundtrack for the advert features a cover of the Rolling Stones' classic song 'You Can't Always Get What What'. The track is performed by Newcastle-born singer Sam Fender, aged 32. This release marks Fender's first new music since his 2025 single 'Rein Me In', which became the longest-running number one in the UK. The inclusion of a well-known rock anthem aims to appeal to older shoppers who grew up with the original track, adding another layer of nostalgia to the viewing experience.

Mick Jagger has publicly endorsed the cover, stating he is a fan of Fender's work and pleased with the result. This musical choice complements the visual narrative by emphasizing the idea that the best gifts are not always what is immediately expected or purchased. The collaboration between the department store and the musician highlights a strategy to blend cultural relevance with emotional storytelling. The advert aims to set a high bar for competitors, including Marks & Spencer, which releases its own Christmas commercial on the upcoming Friday.

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Market Context And Viewer Reception

This year's campaign represents a return to using major celebrity talent in advertising. The last high-profile star to feature in a John Lewis advert was Sir Elton John in 2018. By placing Scott Thomas at the center of the narrative, the store aims to leverage her acting prowess and public appeal. The commercial positions the brand as a curator of traditions and quality, distinguishing itself from online retailers by offering tangible, high-quality products and immersive in-store experiences.

The narrative suggests that the greatest gift is the creation of shared family moments, such as the 'Gran Cave' mentioned in the plot. This magical space is filled with twinkling lights, disco balls, and old record players, offering a screen-free environment for family interaction. This message aligns with broader consumer trends that value experiential spending over purely material acquisitions. The advert invites viewers to reconsider their own holiday shopping habits and prioritize connection in their gift choices.

As the festive season begins, the John Lewis advert joins a crowded field of holiday marketing efforts from major retailers. The competition between department stores intensifies as each brand seeks to capture consumer attention and loyalty. The release of these campaigns signals the official start of the retail Christmas period, driving foot traffic to physical stores and boosting sales for the remainder of the year. Viewers are encouraged to decide for themselves whether the campaign succeeds in eliciting the desired emotional response.

The strategic use of nostalgia, celebrity influence, and high-quality production values positions John Lewis as a key player in the seasonal market. The combination of visual storytelling and musical accompaniment creates a holistic brand experience that resonates with multiple generations. By focusing on the universal challenge of gift-giving, the advertisement avoids generic促销 messages and instead offers a relatable human story. This approach strengthens brand loyalty among long-term customers while potentially attracting new shoppers who value tradition and quality.