John Lewis Suspends Bokitta Sales Amid October 7 Controversy

John Lewis removes hijabs from Beirut-based Bokitta after the firm posted imagery supporting Hamas attacks. The retailer investigates ethical ties to the controversial fashion label.

John Lewis has initiated an immediate investigation and suspended sales of products from Beirut-based fashion manufacturer Bokitta following the exposure of controversial online content linked to the company. The retailer removed all hijabs, prayer sets, and other garments from its website this weekend after detailed reporting revealed posts celebrating the events of October 7, 2023.

John Lewis Suspends Bokitta Sales

The partnership between the UK department store and the clothing brand, which had lasted for at least three years, was disrupted after The Mail on Sunday uncovered a series of troubling social media posts. These posts were attributed to Bokitta and its co-founder, Hala Absi, who serves as the design director. John Lewis stated in a brief nine-word declaration that the management was not previously aware of these comments and is currently reviewing the situation.

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Controversial Imagery and Social Media Posts

Investigations revealed that eleven days after the Hamas massacres began on October 7, 2023, Bokitta's official Instagram account displayed an image of a Hamas terrorist using a paraglider. The graphic also featured a bulldozer smashing through Israel's border fence, set against a Palestinian flag and a keffiyeh scarf shaped like Israel. Additionally, on October 7 itself, Hala Absi shared a news clip of the attack with a caption calling Israelis 'oppressors' and praying for victory over them.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Adam Ma'anit, an Israeli resident in the United Kingdom, publicly demanded that John Lewis sever ties with Bokitta and issue a formal apology. Ma'anit noted that his cousin, Tsachi, was kidnapped and killed by Hamas on October 7. He described the retailer as a national treasure and stated that seeing it associated with a company celebrating the attacks was deeply painful. He insisted that John Lewis must prove its strong ethical standards by completely ending the business relationship.

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Historical Context and Brand Ethos

Bokitta, founded in 2009 by Mubde Absi in Beirut, Lebanon, explicitly describes itself as a brand for modern Muslim women. The company's website includes a blog post about the Nakba accessed via a label titled 'Jews,' which was removed last week. The article claimed Israel was engaged in ethnic cleansing and supported a free Palestine. Profits from a sweater featuring the Palestinian flag are directed to Palestine, reinforcing the brand's political stance before the current controversy.

Immediate Impact and Company Response

Bokitta has stated that the paraglider image was not created by the firm but shared without proper scrutiny. The company condemned the killing of civilians and clarified that Hala Absi's caption was a prayer for Palestinian protection, not support for violence. Despite these explanations, Bokitta's clothing is no longer available on John Lewis's website, marking a significant shift in the retailer's supplier portfolio following the ethical breaches exposed last week.