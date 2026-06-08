John Lithgow, 80, Makes History as Oldest Tony Winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play

The 2026 Tony Awards celebrated historic achievements and fierce competition, with John Lithgow becoming the oldest winner in the Best Leading Actor in a Play category for his role as Roald Dahl in 'Giant.' Other major winners included Lesley Manville, Caissie Levy, and sweeping victories for 'Death of a Salesman.'

The 2026 Tony Awards delivered a fierce competition at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, as stars battled it out for the ultimate Broadway honors.

The night was marked by historic achievements, emotional acceptance speeches, and several productions taking home multiple trophies. John Lithgow, at 80, made history by becoming the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. This victory marked his third Tony Award, earned for his captivating portrayal of Roald Dahl in Mark Rosenblatt's play 'Giant.

' He triumphed over a stacked category that included Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing), Will Harrison (Punch), Nathan Lane (Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman), and Mark Strong (Oedipus). In 'Giant,' Lithgow portrays Dahl during a turbulent period in the 1980s when the children's author faced backlash over antisemitic comments. The performance had previously earned Lithgow his first Olivier Award during the play's London run. During his acceptance speech, Lithgow joked, 'I'm such a lucky actor...

The other gentlemen in my category, you all deserve this. I got it.

' He then expressed gratitude, calling 'Giant' an extraordinary play about cruelty in a cruel age, and thanked his wife Mary Yeager for supporting him through two exhilarating but exhausting years bringing the production to Broadway. Reflecting on his long career, Lithgow noted, 'Two Tony bookends, with 53 years between them. In those years, I have worked with hundreds of fantastic theater artists. I've had dozens and dozens of ecstatic moments onstage.

But I have to tell you, this moment has got to be one of the best.

' His first Tony win came in 1973 for 'The Changing Room,' just weeks after his Broadway debut, and his second was in 2002 for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for 'Sweet Smell of Success. ' Lesley Manville, 70, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her role as Jocasta in 'Oedipus.

' She accepted the award from Annette Bening and highlighted the contemporary relevance of the production, stating, 'Our genius director and writer Robert Icke took a 2,500-year-old play and brought it up to the present day with shocking, startling results. But really shocking, how little has changed in those two and a half thousand years for women. Been very slow.

' Manville beat a formidable field including Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara (both in 'Fallen Angels'), Carrie Coon ('Bug'), and Susannah Flood ('Liberation'). Caissie Levy, 45, won Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in 'Ragtime.

' Her co-star Joshua Henry, 41, took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical. The revival of 'Ragtime,' directed by Lear DeBessonet, was also crowned the season's Best Revival of a Musical. Arthur Miller's 'Death of a Salesman' emerged as the evening's biggest victor, sweeping the board with six wins. The productions 'The Lost Boys,' 'Ragtime,' and 'Schmigadoon!

' followed closely behind with four awards each. The competition across categories was notably fierce, with many celebrated actors and productions vying for top honors. The ceremony celebrated both legendary careers and bold new interpretations, underscoring the vitality and evolving landscape of Broadway theater





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tony Awards 2026 John Lithgow Roald Dahl Giant Lesley Manville Death Of A Salesman Broadway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hearts: UEFA have 'question marks' over Tony Bloom as 'storm clouds' gather for Brighton chiefUEFA are set to dig deeper into the involvement of Tony Bloom at both Brighton and Scottish Premiership side Hearts in the coming years. That is according to fo

Read more »

Paddy McGuinness recalls Ricky Hatton Manchester moment at tributePaddy McGuinness and former boxer Tony Bellew attended Ricky Hatton's tribute

Read more »

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2026 Tony AwardsActor Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, attended the 2026 Tony Awards together, showcasing their comfortable relationship and notable height difference. Radcliffe was nominated for a leading role in a play.

Read more »

Luke Evans Stuns Tony Awards with Daring Performance in The Rocky Horror ShowLuke Evans delivered a memorable performance at the Tony Awards, reprising the role of Frank-N-Furter with a revealing costume, sparking fan reactions. He was nominated for Best Actor but lost to Joshua Henry.

Read more »