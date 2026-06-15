John McAreavey's Heartwarming Story of Love and Loss

John McAreavey shares a heartwarming story of love and loss as he prepares to welcome his third child with his wife Tara.

He shared a series of happy photos from his loved up babymoon with his wife in Ibiza ahead of welcoming their third child together later this year.

The couple are already parents to two children, James, 6 and two-year-old daughter, Lily. And John confirmed the couple were about to welcome another baby, as she shared a series of photos from their babymoon in Ibiza. Captioning the pictures, including one with Tara showing her growing bump in a green dress, John wrote: Lovely few days with @tara_mcareavey.

John and Tara tied the knot in September 2016 and became parents to their first child together, a son named James, in October 2020. They later welcomed their daughter Lily in January 2023. John has said that Tara is fiercely protective of him and that she wants to make sure that he is okay.

The couple first met in Galway in 2012 after he decided to take a holiday following the football match Match for, which was put on in memory of his first wife, who was tragically killed on their honeymoon in 2011. John said that he felt a spark between them as soon as they started talking and remembered the exact date: It was a Saturday night, November 10, 2012.

It was an emotional time, and I remember waking up on the Monday after the match for Michaela and I felt a lot lighter, something had definitely changed. There was lanterns at the event and it must have been during the week when I was watching it back, they went into the sky and formed the shape of a M. I read that as Michaela saying, John I'm fine here and off you go, move on forward.

That was a big thing. Tara was the first woman he had spoken to since his wife's death and says that it was completely innocent from both of their sides. John previously explained that it was difficult for Tara saying: No girl dreams about getting married to a young man who has been married before and whose wife has been tragically murdered.

He added that Tara's support has been vital as he balances moving forward with his life while continuing to fight the battle for Michaela: The time I met Tara, I was still grieving, and then you are dealing with these new feelings





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