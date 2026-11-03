John McNeil receives community service instead of prison time after police found £14,000 in heroin and cocaine linked to him and Lindsey Sangster in a Glasgow car.

John McNeil, a 56-year-old man from Fairlie in Ayrshire, has successfully avoided immediate custodial sentencing after authorities uncovered a significant quantity of illicit narcotics hidden within his companion's vehicle. The legal proceedings culminated after McNeil and his then-partner, Lindsey Sangster, were convicted of possessing controlled substances with the intent to supply the public market. The discovery occurred during a routine traffic stop that revealed not only substantial amounts of class A drugs but also an unusual animal passenger that became a focal point of the court's attention.

Police Discovery of Heroin and Cocaine

The incident took place on the evening of April 22, 2023, when police officers conducted a stop on the M74 motorway in Glasgow. Lindsey Sangster, aged 41, was driving her Volkswagen Golf at the time of the interaction with law enforcement. Following the initial stop, a police detection dog alerted officers to a concealed stash of narcotics located underneath the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

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Subsequent forensic analysis and bagging of the items confirmed the presence of bags containing heroin and cocaine. The total street value of the recovered substances was assessed at approximately £14,000. These findings formed the core evidence for the charges brought against both occupants of the vehicle, leading to their joint conviction in September at Glasgow Sheriff Court for possession of heroin and diamorphine with intent to supply.

Stakeholder Positions Regarding the Lamb

Alongside the narcotics, officers discovered a lamb in the back seat of the car, which was reportedly eating a bag of chips. When questioned about the presence of the animal, McNeil informed Sergeant Nick Twigg that Sangster was a trainee shepherdess. He further stated that he had rescued the lamb, which he named Pablo in reference to the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar, from a dangerous position in the middle of the road.

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Sergeant Nick Twigg, 42, testified that he found no evidence to support the claim that Sangster was a trainee shepherdess, noting there were no related bottles or professional equipment in the vehicle. The court later learned that the lamb originated from North Lanrigg Farm in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, owned by farmer Kirsty Mair. A joint minute of agreed evidence confirmed that Miss Mair had explicitly withheld permission for Sangster and McNeil to take the animal.

Legal Consequences for John McNeil

McNeil returned to Glasgow Sheriff Court for his sentencing on Monday, while Lindsey Sangster did not appear in person. Consequently, the court granted a warrant for her arrest as she remains at large. Sheriff Tony Kelly addressed McNeil directly, acknowledging the age of the offenses and the absence of any new criminal behavior since the incident.

In lieu of a prison sentence, the Sheriff ordered McNeil to complete 300 hours of unpaid community work. Additionally, he was mandated to wear an electronic tagging device for a period of six months. Sheriff Kelly cited the time elapsed since the arrest and McNeil's clean record of subsequent offenses as the primary reasons for stepping back from imposing immediate custody.

Aftermath for the Lamb and Owners

The lamb, named Pablo, was returned to its owner, Kirsty Mair, following the conclusion of the police involvement. Reports indicate that the animal is in fine health despite the circumstances of its removal from the farm. The case highlights the intersection of serious organized crime charges with bizarre circumstantial details, resulting in a non-custodial outcome for McNeil while his co-accused faces an active arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.