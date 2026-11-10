John Oliver Demands Impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Late-night host John Oliver launches a scathing critique of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, urging Congress to act on bipartisan impeachment resolutions amid military controversies.

John Oliver, the forty-nine-year-old host of Last Week Tonight, dedicated an entire episode to calling for the impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The broadcast aired on Sunday, directly addressing the House of Representatives and urging lawmakers to remove the forty-six-year-old former Fox News host from office. This intense rebuke follows a series of recent electoral setbacks for the Republican Party, which Oliver argued created the necessary political momentum for such a significant constitutional action.

Impeachment Resolution Details and Timeline

A bipartisan resolution to impeach Secretary Hegseth was placed on the House floor on Monday, forcing a vote that could occur as soon as the current week. Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries stated earlier in the day that he would support the impeachment of the defense secretary due to perceived abuse of power. This legislative move provides the formal mechanism for Congress to address the allegations outlined by the late-night host and other political figures.

Also read House Impeachment Vote Looms for Defense Secretary Hegseth Amid GOP Uncertainty

Alleged Military Blunders and Security Failures

John Oliver spent more than thirty minutes detailing what he described as a pattern of incompetence and dangerous decision-making by the secretary. He highlighted the March 2025 incident known as Signal-gate, where Hegseth shared classified plans to strike Houthi fighters in Yemen with members of a group chat on the app Signal. This security breach inadvertently included Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg, exposing sensitive military strategies to unauthorized viewers and causing a significant diplomatic and security scandal.

Critique of Personnel Policies and Command Decisions

The host also criticized Hegseth's proposed purge of the United States military's generals and admirals, which was set to take effect by January 1. Oliver mocked a September 30 speech in Quantico, Virginia, where the secretary outlined a policy of removing various groups from the military, claiming it sounded like Dr. Seuss for Concussed Bigots. Critics have pointed to Hegseth's use of the Latin phrase Deus Vult, meaning God Wills It, as evidence of extremist ideology, while Oliver noted the forty-thousand-five-hundred-dollar payment Hegseth made to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in twenty-seventeen.

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Foreign Policy Failures and War Crimes Allegations

Oliver argued that the current administration's handling of the war in Iran has been an utter fiasco, resulting in no regime change and Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz. He further referenced multiple United States military strikes on drug boats in the Caribbean, which Democrats have framed as clear violations of humanitarian law and potential war crimes. These operational failures, combined with reports of frustration among presidential advisors regarding the transparency of the war effort, form the core of the argument for Hegseth's removal.

Pentagon Response and Political Reactions

When Last Week Tonight staffers contacted the Pentagon for comment on these serious allegations, a spokesman reportedly responded with the phrase Deport John Oliver, highlighting the hostile relationship between the show and the defense department. Oliver concluded the segment by labeling Hegseth a dipsh*t who ruins everything and hoping Congress will fix what it never should have allowed in the first place. The Daily Mail has approached the White House for official comment on these unfolding developments.