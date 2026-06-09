John Oliver Lands Role on Soap Opera Days of Our Lives

Comedian John Oliver has landed a role on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, after pitching himself to the five major soap operas in March. The HBO talk show host was inspired by broadcaster Stephen A Smith, who plays the recurring character Brick on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

Comedian John Oliver , 49, has reportedly landed a role on the soap opera Days of Our Lives after pitching himself to the five major soap opera s in March.

The HBO talk show host was inspired by broadcaster Stephen A Smith, who plays the recurring character Brick on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Oliver's character on Days of Our Lives is said to be 'wacky' and was written specifically for him. He will start filming this week and is expected to make a dramatic entrance. The move comes as late-night hosts face a reckoning, with President Donald Trump publicly railing against them.

Trump has celebrated the end of several late-night shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and has called for the firing of hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. Oliver's new role is seen as a bid to add a Daytime Emmy to his collection, which already includes 26 Emmy Awards for his work on The Daily Show. He has also been offered an emotional role on General Hospital, but turned it down in favor of a 'fun' part.

The 26-time Emmy winner reportedly wants to prove his versatility as an actor and has already received a Grammy Award for his work on The Daily Show. Oliver's new role on Days of Our Lives is set to air in August, with the possibility of his character being killed off for ratings and sensationalism.

However, according to an insider, 'no one ever dies in Salem and loads of actors have 'died' and later returned.

' Oliver's character is said to get killed off 'for ratings and sensationalism,' but that does not mean he won't return. For, according to our insider, 'no one ever dies in Salem and loads of actors have 'died' and later returned.

' And it wasn't the only role Oliver has been offered. General Hospital 'pitched him an emotional role recently, but he turned it down,' our insider said, because 'he only wants to play fun parts.

' The 26-time Emmy winner reportedly 'wants to add a Daytime Emmy for acting to show how versatile he is. ' He already has a Grammy Award, receiving Best Spoken Word Album in 2011 after co-authoring and narrating The Daily Show with Jon Stewart Presents Earth alongside fellow correspondents. Oliver would be far from the first late-night star to transition to acting.

Many Daily Show correspondents have gone on to become bona fide actors, including Steve Carell, Ed Helms, Olivia Munn, Rob Riggle, Rob Corddry, Jessica Williams and Josh Gad





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John Oliver Days Of Our Lives Soap Opera Stephen A Smith General Hospital Late-Night Hosts

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