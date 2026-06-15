John Stamos Recalls Botched Nose Job and Fix by Michael Jackson's Surgeon

John Stamos detailed his experience with a poorly executed rhinoplasty in the 1980s and his subsequent corrective surgery by the same plastic surgeon who worked on Michael Jackson. Speaking on The Really Good Podcast, the actor attributed his initial decision to lifelong insecurity sparked by a childhood injury and bullying, leading to an unsatisfactory first procedure during his time on General Hospital. He candidly labeled his motivation as 'vanity' and described the successful second surgery that shaped his iconic look.

During a recent episode of The Really Good Podcast , hosted by Bobbi Althoff , 62-year-old actor John Stamos reflected on a pivotal moment in his personal and professional life: a botched rhinoplasty in the early 1980s and the subsequent correction by Michael Jackson 's plastic surgeon.

The Full House star, currently promoting his memoir 'If You Would Have Told Me', explained that years of insecurity, stemming from a childhood injury and schoolyard bullying, led him to seek surgery shortly after landing a role on the soap opera General Hospital in 1982. The initial procedure, however, produced unsatisfactory results, leaving him with a nose he described as looking 'pushed up like Peter Pan.

' Seeking a specialist, Stamos turned to the same surgeon who had famously altered Michael Jackson's nose, a decision he made with a candid acknowledgment of vanity. This correction during a subsequent show hiatus gave him the familiar appearance he is known for today. The narrative weaves together themes of celebrity, self-image, and the often-unseen pressures of Hollywood.

Stamos's story is not just about cosmetic surgery; it is a window into the personal histories of public figures and the sometimes painful journeys they undertake to align their external appearance with their internal sense of self. His blunt admission of vanity sets his account apart from the more opaque discussions many celebrities have about plastic surgery.

The choice to use Jackson's surgeon, a figure who operated at the epicenter of pop culture's most scrutinized physical transformation, underscores the unique pressures faced by young stars in the 1980s entertainment industry. This intersection of two very different celebrities-Stamos, the all-American television heartthrob, and Jackson, the globally iconic pop star-through a shared medical professional creates a fascinating cultural link.

The story also touches on the broader conversation about the ethics and consequences of cosmetic procedures, the reliability of celebrity narratives about their own bodies, and the lasting impact of childhood trauma, even something as specific as a golf club accident. It is a tale of insecurity, a surgical misstep, and a high-profile rescue, all framed within the memoir's retrospective honesty.

Stamos's recounting,plete with self-deprecating humor about becoming the 'double-nose-job guy' so early in his career, reveals a man who has long since reconciled with his past choices but recognizes their profound influence on his path. The episode serves as a reminder that behind the polished personas celebrated on screen, there are often intricate and deeply personal stories of struggle and modification





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John Stamos Michael Jackson Plastic Surgery Rhinoplasty Nose Job General Hospital Full House Bobbi Althoff The Really Good Podcast If You Would Have Told Me Celebrity Cosmetic Surgery 1980S Hollywood Insecurity Vanity

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