The 31-year-old centre-back, John Stones, has confirmed his exit from The Sky Blues as his contract expires at the end of June. In a scenario described as a "shock transfer", Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, who played alongside Stones during his time at City, could play a key role. Rumours suggest that Bayern have already made contact with Stones.

According to the British newspaper "The 31-year-old centre-back's contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed, so his exit from the Sky Blues is already confirmed.

Stones would be available on a free transfer", "In this scenario, described as a "shock transfer", Bayern manager Vincent Kompany could play a key role, as he played alongside Stones during his time at City. Furthermore, long-time teammate and England national team captain Harry Kane, currently under contract in Munich, is also a potential factor. Rumours first surfaced in February that Bayern had already made contact with Stones.

" "Stones, who has 87 England caps, was a key figure in City's successful era, winning the Premier League six times, the FA Cup twice and the Champions League in 2023 between 2016 and 2026. In 2025/26, however, injuries limited him to only 17 appearances under Pep Guardiola.





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John Stones Contract Expires Exit From Sky Blues Free Transfer Bayern Manager Kompany Long-Time Teammate And England Captain Kane Üstüne Honours Won Premier League's Successful Era

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