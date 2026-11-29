First Minister John Swinney faces demands for a parliamentary statement regarding allegations of forged death certificates at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, escalating the NHS Grampian scandal.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney is facing intense political pressure to provide an immediate statement to Parliament regarding his awareness of ongoing criminal investigations into alleged forged death certificates at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The Scottish Conservatives are demanding that he address these serious concerns before Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) at Holyrood, citing a dramatic escalation in the long-standing avoidable deaths scandal within NHS Grampian.

This demand follows the revelation that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) is actively examining the validity of death certificates signed by medical staff at the hospital. The scrutiny intensifies after a secret report from 2022 indicated that at least 19 patients suffered avoidable deaths related to treatment in the hepatobiliary surgery unit.

Also read NHS Grampian Scandal: John Swinney Award Sparks Outrage Amid Cover-Up Claims

Health Watchdog Escalates Concerns to Government Officials

Healthcare Improvement Scotland confirmed that it formally notified the Scottish Government and NHS Grampian on November 17 about serious concerns regarding a specific patient death certificate. The watchdog highlighted that the First Minister made no reference to this specific notification in his recent media comments or during First Minister's Questions last week.

According to official statements, the improvement agency raised these issues on the evening of November 17 before sharing the concerns with the COPFS and the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit the following morning. They also notified the General Medical Councils of the potential irregularities found in the documentation surrounding patient deaths.

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Police Review Completed as Criminal Investigation Begins

Police Scotland has confirmed that it has completed its initial review of the allegations and informed the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service last week. A Police Scotland spokesman stated on Thursday, 26 November, 2026, that the force is now in active discussion with prosecutors regarding the next steps in the case.

Details regarding a wide-ranging six-month independent review were also agreed upon by the Scottish National Party and Labour over the weekend. This review, to be led by a King's Counsel from outside of Scotland, is scheduled for a formal debate and vote at Holyrood on Tuesday, marking a significant step in the institutional response to the crisis.

Conservatives Demand Accountability from First Minister

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay has called for the First Minister to cease hiding behind procedural delays, asserting that the SNP government has been aware of patient safety concerns for over a decade. Findlay accused the administration of nurturing a culture of cover-ups that may have now escalated into criminal behavior involving lies on patient death certificates.

Findlay insisted that justice must be swift and unsparing, demanding that Swinney come clean about exactly what information he possessed regarding this troubling escalation. He argued that the current approach is no longer sufficient given the severity of the new accusations emerging from the investigation.

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Opposition Calls Urgent Action for Justice and Transparency

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie described the latest allegations as shocking, stating that the level of cover-up appears to go far beyond what anyone could have previously imagined. She emphasized that this situation is fast becoming a criminal matter and that the government must answer for allowing such practices within the NHS.

Baillie argued that the independent review and criminal investigations need to proceed at maximum pace to provide families with the answers and justice they deserve. She highlighted the unacceptable nature of doctors and managers considering fraudulent recording as an appropriate action to handle patient deaths.

Fraudulent Recording Suspected in Hepatobiliary Unit Deaths

A source close to the investigation told the Mail on Sunday that concerns have been raised about the accuracy of death certificates from the hepatobiliary unit, suggesting fraudulent recording of causes of death. Many patients who died from avoidable causes, such as bleeding out on the operating table, had certificates listing more normal reasons like cancer.

It remains unclear why doctors signed these certificates with incorrect information, though speculation suggests fears of scrutiny, potential impact on professional registration, or the closure of the unit. Regardless of the motive, sources describe the act as fraud and a crime, justifying the involvement of the Crown and police in the ongoing probe.