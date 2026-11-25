John Swinney faces sharp criticism over the NHS Grampian scandal, which involves 19 avoidable deaths at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and claims of a suppressed report.

John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland, has faced sharp criticism in a column over his handling of the NHS Grampian scandal. The commentary, written by a former lobby journalist at the Scottish Parliament, argues that Mr Swinney has failed to show leadership as concerns about patient safety at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were raised over several years.

The column centres on whistleblower Dr Mohammed Habib, whose disclosures are the basis of the scandal. According to the column, 19 avoidable deaths occurred among 45 patients undergoing liver and pancreatic surgery at the hospital. The author describes the hospital as the 'slaughterhouse hospital', a phrase used in the reporting the column refers to.

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NHS Grampian Scandal: Core Details and Timeline

The scandal involves 19 avoidable deaths among 45 patients undergoing liver and pancreatic surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, according to the whistleblower disclosures cited in the column. The author says these revelations have exposed serious failures in patient safety at the hospital.

The column also states that a suppressed report outlining the situation at the hospital was seen by Scottish Government officials and by Humza Yousaf, who was health secretary at the time, in 2022. The author argues that this knowledge makes it difficult to accept claims that senior ministers were unaware of the problems.

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Dr Mohammed Habib said he had contacted the Scottish Government on four separate occasions to raise issues over patient safety. He had also contacted Police Scotland and the Lord Advocate, according to the column, which was published in the week after Dr Habib made these claims public.

Swinney Claims Ignorance Faces Scrutiny

Mr Swinney has said he was as shocked as others by Dr Habib's revelations, a position the columnist says he is asking the public to accept. The column rejects this account, arguing that it is not credible that a deputy first minister serving under Nicola Sturgeon would have known nothing while a major hospital was losing patients at an alarming rate.

The author also questions why no member of the SNP government would have had reason to believe there was a crisis at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, given that civil servants were exchanging emails about it. The column says that if Mr Swinney was genuinely unaware, he should identify those who kept the information from him, order their dismissal and refer their actions to Police Scotland.

The columnist accuses Mr Swinney of avoiding direct answers and relying on an independent inquiry to deal with the matter. This criticism frames the inquiry as a tool used by the government to move past difficult questions rather than to establish what happened.

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Independent Inquiry and Health Secretary Response

The independent inquiry has become the central point of dispute, with the column arguing that it cannot be trusted to provide a full account. The author says that since the SNP first won seats at Holyrood in 2007, independent inquiries have been the government's preferred method of addressing controversies.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said in an interview on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show that she was not satisfied that all questions had been asked or answered about how concerns had been handled. When asked whether there had been a cover-up, she replied with a single word, 'No.' The columnist argues that this response shows the health secretary has already reached a conclusion before the inquiry has reported.

Wider Criticism of Swinney Leadership Record

The column extends its criticism beyond the NHS Grampian scandal, arguing that Mr Swinney has consistently placed loyalty to his party above duty to the country. It also says he has been evasive on other issues, including the fallout from the embezzlement of more than £400,000 of party funds by Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive.

According to the column, Mr Swinney first answered questions about the Murrell case evasively and then dismissed them, treating the matter as a private issue for the SNP. The author also accuses him of avoiding a clear position on the importance of women's sex-based rights, a claim the column presents as evidence of political caution rather than established fact.