John Taylor Plans Wellness Suite at Wiltshire Manor

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor submits plans for a home gym and sauna at his historic Wiltshire estate, facing ecological review over bat habitats.

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has submitted detailed planning applications to construct a modern wellness facility at his historic estate in Wiltshire. The proposal involves transforming existing outbuildings into a high-end home gymnasium suite complete with a pilates studio and a standalone sauna. This development marks a significant shift in the musician's lifestyle as he transitions from his previous residence in Los Angeles to a quieter life in the English countryside.

Renovation Details for Historic Outbuildings

Taylor, aged 66, and his wife Gela Nash-Taylor, aged 72, have identified specific dilapidated structures on their 260-acre property for conversion. The blueprints indicate that a workshop dating from the 1970s will be repurposed into a large pilates studio equipped with an internal washroom. Architects note that this particular building holds little historic significance, making it a suitable candidate for modernization without compromising the heritage of the main Grade I-listed Tudor manor house.

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The renovation works include replacing the poor quality artificial roof of the workshop with natural stone slates. Designers plan to remove the existing roof light and insert a glazed dormer facing away from the main residence to maintain aesthetic harmony. To improve interior space, the modern concrete slab floor will be lowered to increase headroom, while doors and windows are being reconfigured for better access and lighting.

A separate pavilion building from the 19th century, constructed with rubble stone walls and a natural slate roof, will be converted into a self-contained sauna. This structure had previously served as storage but is currently empty and in urgent need of repair. The design statement emphasizes that the proposals aim to repurpose a modest modern building and an unused heritage structure simultaneously.

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Ecological Concerns and Regulatory Review

While neighbors have raised no objections and Historic England declined to offer advice on the merits of the application, ecological issues have emerged. Ecological surveys conducted in June recorded three species of bats inhabiting the estate, including four common pipistrelles emerging from the stable block. These findings have prompted concerns regarding the potential disturbance of protected mammals during construction.

Consequently, Wiltshire Council has not yet made a final decision on the application. The authority ecologist lodged an objection pending further information, requesting clarification on exactly where the bats are roosting. The accompanying report warns that any work affecting areas used by these animals would require a low-impact license from Natural England before proceeding.

From Rock Excess to Rural Wellness

This project reflects a long-term personal evolution for the former wild boy rock star who turned his back on the excesses of the music industry decades ago. After buying a Spanish-style villa in the Hollywood Hills thirty years ago, Taylor found a safe haven to escape his addictions. He eventually made a permanent move back to the UK, settling into a more subdued existence away from the glitterati of Tinseltown.

In his 2012 memoir In the Pleasure Groove, Taylor revealed how his hedonistic lifestyle led to alcohol and cocaine addictions that nearly destroyed his life. Born Nigel John Taylor, he described himself as a nerdy child who enjoyed wargaming with hand-painted model soldiers before discovering music as a teenager. The new wellness suite represents his commitment to maintaining health after leaving the group in 1997 and returning in 2001 when the original lineup reunited.

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Legacy and Future Steps

Taylor remains a foundational figure in music history, having formed Duran Duran in Birmingham in 1978. The band achieved massive global success with chart-topping hits like The Reflex, Wild Boys, Rio, and A View to a Kill. Their contributions helped define the 1980s pop culture landscape, leading to sales of more than 100 million records worldwide. The current planning process continues as local authorities review the balance between modernizing the estate and preserving its ecological integrity.