John Terry Backs Call to Ban 'Foreigners Claiming Benefits' and Supports Restore Britain

Former England captain John Terry has publicly supported a proposal to restrict benefit access for non-citizens, aligning himself with Rupert Lowe's Restore Britain party. This follows previous endorsements of controversial policies and reflects Terry's growing involvement in political discourse alongside his ongoing role at Chelsea FC.

Former England captain John Terry has publicly endorsed a proposal to restrict access to benefits for individuals who are not British citizens, demonstrating continued support for the recently formed political party, Restore Britain .

This backing came in response to a post shared by Rupert Lowe, the founder of Restore Britain and a former Member of Parliament for Reform UK. Lowe’s post detailed a question he posed to Pat McFadden, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, during a parliamentary session.

Lowe advocated for a policy that would deny benefits to foreign nationals unable to financially support themselves, suggesting that the resulting savings – estimated in the billions – should be used to reduce taxes for British citizens who contribute to the economy. He explicitly stated that Restore Britain would prioritize the needs of its own people.

Terry responded to Lowe’s post with a simple but emphatic ‘100% yes’, a sentiment echoed by another former Chelsea captain, Dennis Wise, who expressed even stronger agreement with ‘200%’. This is not the first instance of Terry aligning himself with Lowe’s political views. Earlier in March, Terry appeared to support Lowe’s call for a ban on the burqa within the United Kingdom.

Lowe had shared an image of a London Underground station featuring signage in Bengali, alongside a statement advocating for the prohibition of the burqa and the exclusive use of English on all London station signage. Terry responded to this post with clapping emojis and the England flag, sparking considerable debate and criticism. Lowe subsequently defended Terry, asserting that his position reflected the views of the majority of British citizens and highlighting Restore Britain’s willingness to address issues others avoid.

He dismissed criticism as irrelevant, emphasizing a shift in the political landscape and encouraging others to voice their opinions. Lowe’s own political journey has been marked by controversy; he was previously elected as a Reform UK MP but later suspended and ultimately left the party following allegations of inappropriate behavior towards colleagues. He vehemently denied these claims, attributing them to a politically motivated ‘witch hunt’ stemming from his criticism of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Beyond his political endorsements, Terry has also expressed frustration regarding his career within Chelsea Football Club. He recently confirmed he was not approached to join the backroom staff of interim manager Calum McFarlane, a situation that initially disappointed him in January. Currently, Terry holds a part-time consultancy role within Chelsea’s academy, and he recently celebrated the success of the club’s youth teams.

He previously voiced his desire to become Chelsea’s manager, describing it as his ‘one last dream’ at the club, and expressed bewilderment at being repeatedly overlooked for management positions. Terry’s long and distinguished career at Chelsea, spanning over two decades, has seen him achieve significant success as a player, and he believes his experience under numerous managers has adequately prepared him for a leadership role.

The situation highlights the challenges faced by former players transitioning into management, even with extensive experience and a deep connection to the club. The ongoing debate surrounding Terry’s political views and his aspirations within Chelsea continue to generate public interest and discussion





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