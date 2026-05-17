John Thompson Opens Up About His ADHD Diagnosis and Horrifying Side Effects

John Thompson opens up about his diagnosis of ADHD and the horrifying side effects he experienced following a medication mix-up. He discusses his early signs of the condition and his journey to sobriety.

John Thompson has revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD as he opened up on the 'horrifying' side effects following a medication mix-up . The Cold Feet star shared his experiences in a podcast with comedian Paul Whitehouse and his wife, Dr Mine Conkbayir.

ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) is a common neurodevelopmental condition that affects a person's ability to regulate attention, impulses, and energy levels. Thompson talked about feeling on edge and experiencing a prickly sensation after trying the medication Elvanse, which he found out later was a amphetamine. He also discussed his early signs of ADHD as a child and his journey to sobriety and happiness.

If you need help with a drinking problem, you can contact Alcoholics Anonymous free on 0800 9177 650 or email help@aamail.org





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ADHD Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder John Thompson Cold Feet Medication Mix-Up Elvanse Amphetamine Sobriety Happiness Help With Drinking Problem Alcoholics Anonymous Podcast With Paul Whitehouse Wife Dr Mine Conkbayir Neuroscience Cold Feet

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