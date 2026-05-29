John Travolta Debuts Director‑Ready Beret at LA Premiere of Propeller One‑Way Night Coach

At the Los Angeles launch of his directorial debut, John Travolta paired a classic three‑piece suit with a striking beret, sparking fresh social‑media buzz. Co‑star Ella Bleu complemented the look in a black Chanel tweed mini dress. The film, adapted from Travolta's 1997 children's book, follows a young aviation enthusiast on a cross‑country adventure and streams on Apple TV from May 29.

John Travolta turned heads once again on Thursday as he arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Propeller One-Way Night Coach , accompanied by co‑star Ella Bleu .

The 72‑year‑old actor, best known for his iconic role in Grease, made a bold fashion statement by pairing a classic black three‑piece suit with a crisp white shirt, a patterned tie and a polka‑dot pocket square, but the true focus of the ensemble was the beret perched atop his head. The French‑style cap, which first sparked a wave of internet memes when Travolta debuted it at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, has become a signature element of his red‑carpet look.

He accented the outfit with a neatly trimmed, dark‑brown beard that he dyed specifically for the occasion, a detail that quickly garnered additional attention on social media platforms. Ella Bleu, 26, who plays the character Doris in Travolta's directorial debut, opted for a sleek, black Chanel tweed mini dress that highlighted her long legs. She completed the look with sheer black tights, towering heels, glossy makeup and her brunette hair pulled back into a polished style.

The young actress displayed a confident poise that complemented Travolta's more retro aesthetic, creating a visual contrast that underscored the generational bridge between the veteran star and his emerging co‑lead. Propeller One-Way Night Coach marks Travolta's first foray behind the camera.

The project is an adaptation of a children's book he wrote in 1997, and it follows the adventure of a nine‑year‑old plane enthusiast named Jeff, played by newcomer Clark Shotwell, and his mother, portrayed by Kelly Eviston‑Quinnett, as they embark on a cross‑country journey to Hollywood. The film will be available for streaming on Apple TV beginning May 29.

In an interview with CNN, Travolta explained that the beret was a deliberate homage to the classic image of old‑school directors, who were often seen wearing similar headwear and glasses. He said he wanted a memorable visual cue that would help him, and future audiences, recall this pivotal moment in his career: "I'm a director this time.

I'll play the part of a director and when I look back I'll know, 'that was Propeller One‑Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d'Or.

'" The actor also reflected on his personal life, noting that he shares Ella Bleu with his late wife Kelly Preston and that they are parents to their son Ben, 15, while remembering their other son Jett, who passed away in 2009. The premiere, a blend of nostalgic Hollywood glamour and contemporary pop‑culture buzz, highlighted Travolta's desire to reinvent his public image while honoring the cinematic traditions that have inspired him throughout his five‑decade career





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