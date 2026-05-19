John Travolta Defends His Eccentric Beret Style at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival

The veteran actor explains the cinematic inspiration behind his controversial red carpet looks and the debut of his directorial project.

John Travolta , the legendary star known for his iconic roles in Grease and Pulp Fiction, found himself at the heart of a fashion whirlwind during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival .

At 72 years old, the actor decided to break away from traditional red carpet expectations by incorporating a series of eccentric French-style berets into his wardrobe. The fashion choice did not go unnoticed, as fans and critics alike took to social media to express their confusion and amusement. Over the weekend, Travolta showcased three distinct versions of the cap, turning the prestigious event into a personal runway for his experimental style.

The streak began even before he touched down in France, as he shared an Instagram video of himself piloting his own plane to the festival alongside his daughter, Ella Bleu, while sporting a navy blue beret. This initial appearance set the stage for a series of looks that would leave the internet divided, blending a sense of old-world European charm with a bold, modern sensibility that some found daring and others found simply bizarre.

Seeking to clear the air regarding his unconventional attire, Travolta spoke with CNN to explain the deeper meaning behind the berets and the accompanying accessories. He revealed that his fashion choices were a deliberate homage to the legendary directors of the golden age of cinema.

Since he was attending the festival to mark his directorial debut with the film titled Propeller One-Way Night Coach, Travolta felt it was appropriate to adopt the persona of a filmmaker rather than just an actor. He explained that he had spent time looking through archives of famous directors, noting that many of the old-school masters were frequently seen wearing berets and glasses.

By channeling this specific aesthetic, he hoped to mentally separate this achievement from the fifty years of acting he had already accomplished. He admitted that when he reflects on his long career, the various events often blend together, and he wanted a vivid visual marker to signify the moment he stepped behind the camera.

This intentional costume choice was meant to provide him with a lasting memory of the prestige associated with the Palme d'Or and the unique experience of debuting his own written and directed work. While the actor saw his look as a tribute to cinematic history, the public's reception was far more critical. Travolta arrived on the red carpet sporting a cream-colored beret and gold spectacles, paired with a beard that had been freshly dyed a deep, solid black.

This transformation led many followers to question if the actor had undergone an unexpected makeover. Online comments ranged from disbelief to hilarity, with some users remarking that the black beard appeared unnatural for a man in his seventies. Others compared his ensemble to that of a surrealist painter residing on the Left Bank of Paris during the 1930s, suggesting that his wealth allowed him to dress with an eccentricity that would be impractical for most.

Despite the mockery, Travolta appeared to be in high spirits, engaging with the crowd and photographers through a series of zany poses, flashing peace signs and gesturing dramatically. He was accompanied by his daughter, Ella Bleu, who also stars in Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a film that explores the life-changing journey of an aviation enthusiast and his mother traveling to Hollywood.

The contrast between his daughter's classic black and white elegance and his own kooky attire only highlighted the bold nature of his directorial debut, proving that Travolta is not afraid to take risks, whether in his films or his fashion





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John Travolta Cannes Film Festival Propeller One-Way Night Coach Celebrity Fashion Film Directing

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