John Travolta Proudly Showcases Daughter Ella Bleu at Fashion Event and Upcoming Film Premiere

John Travolta shared his pride in daughter Ella Bleu, highlighting her appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards and the upcoming premiere of their family film, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, which marks Travolta's directorial debut, also stars Ella.

John Travolta , the iconic star of Grease, was brimming with pride as he shared a touching tribute to his daughter, Ella Bleu . The 72-year-old actor posted a glamorous photograph of the 26-year-old budding actress attending the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles. The image, shared on Instagram, captured Ella's striking resemblance to her father, drawing admiration from fans who echoed sentiments of her stunning beauty and grace.

Travolta also took the opportunity to highlight Propeller One-Way Night Coach, the family adventure film that he co-wrote, co-produced, and directed. The movie also features Ella in a role as a flight attendant, marking her involvement in her father's directorial debut. The announcement of Travolta's new pilot's license in February added to the excitement surrounding the film and the family's shared creative endeavors. Fans were quick to notice the strong resemblance between Ella and her father, with many commenting on her beauty and poise. The event saw Ella wearing a stunning high-necked black gown from Blumarine, sharing the spotlight with stars such as Chrissy Teigen, Pamela Anderson, and Bella Hadid. Ella's own Instagram post expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and excitement for the film. Propeller One-Way Night Coach's official synopsis details the story of a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff, and his mother as they embark on a cross-country flight to Hollywood. The film promises a journey filled with memorable moments, unexpected twists, and charming characters. The movie is based on a children's book that Travolta wrote for his son Ben, as a loving gift, inspired by his passion for aviation. The film is set to premiere at the prestigious 2026 Cannes Film Festival next month, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The premiere at Cannes is a significant milestone for Travolta and his family, especially given that it marks the directorial debut for the actor. The film is also a testament to the family's shared passions and their ability to come together to support each other. The film is sure to evoke feelings of nostalgia for Travolta's fans, who have seen him on screen for decades. Travolta's pride in Ella is evident, and the film itself is a family project that showcases the creative talent of all involved. The film will be available on Apple TV starting May 29, allowing a wider audience to enjoy the family adventure. Travolta's fans are eager to see the film and celebrate the next chapter of his career. Ella's presence in the film is a touching tribute to her mother, Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020. Preston's memory lives on through her daughter. This film is more than just a creative project; it is a celebration of family, talent, and the enduring power of love. Ella has been involved in several other film projects, including 2009's Old Dogs and 2019's The Poison Rose. The bond between Travolta and his daughter is evident, and their collaborative efforts are a testament to their love for each other. Ella's involvement in the film is another example of her growing talent and ability to shine on the silver screen. Her performance in Propeller One-Way Night Coach is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. It is also a very moving testament to the bond between a father and his daughter. The film showcases the talent of a rising star and the legacy of a Hollywood icon





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John Travolta Ella Bleu Propeller One-Way Night Coach Cannes Film Festival Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

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John Travolta's Proud Dad Moment: Ella Bleu Shines at Fashion Awards and in Upcoming FilmJohn Travolta shares his pride in daughter Ella Bleu, highlighting her appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards and her role in his directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach,' set to premiere at Cannes. The film is based on a book written as a tribute to Travolta's son Ben.

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