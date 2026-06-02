John Travolta's Directorial Debut, Dedicated to Lost Loved Ones, Premieres to Mixed Reviews

John Travolta has released his debut feature film as director, writer, narrator, and actor. The 61-minute semi-autobiographical movie, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," is dedicated to his late wife Kelly Preston and their son Jett, both of whom he credits as the inspiration for the project. The film, based on his 1997 novella, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where Travolta received a surprise Honorary Palme d'Or and four standing ovations. It also reached number one on Apple TV's film chart. However, the film holds a 57 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating mixed reviews. The announcement comes amid Travolta's reflections on enduring profound family tragedy, including the deaths of Jett in 2009 and Preston in 2020.

John Travolta has released his feature directorial debut, " Propeller One-Way Night Coach ," a film he has dedicated to his late wife, Kelly Preston , and their son, Jett Travolta .

Now 72, the actor shared with the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that his family is the inspiration behind the project. He expressed a philosophy of seeking positivity through profound personal loss, stating, "Life has certainly tested me, nature is to look for the positive, even in the face of the worst.

" He added, "I'm not made to remain absorbed in the darkness. I can look at the darkness, but I don't choose to die in that darkness.

" The film, a semi-autobiographical 61-minute piece based on Travolta's own 1997 children's novella about his first flight in 1962, marks his debut as a writer, director, narrator, and actor. His daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, also stars in the production. The film achieved a top ranking on Apple TV's charts shortly after its release and received a surprise Honorary Palme d'Or at its world premiere during the Cannes Film Festival, where Travolta reportedly earned four separate standing ovations.

Despite these accolades, the film holds a modest 57 percent critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 35 reviews. Travolta's personal journey is deeply intertwined with the film's themes. His eldest child, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009 during a family trip to the Bahamas. Jett, who lived with autism, asthma, and Kawasaki Syndrome, suffered a fatal seizure and head injury in a bathtub at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel.

His mother, Kelly Preston, publicly linked her son's autism spectrum disorder to environmental factors like household cleaners and pesticides and advocated for better chemical labeling. Preston herself died in 2020 at age 57 after a private two-year battle with breast cancer. The couple, married for 29 years, also raised their daughter Ella Bleu, now 26 and an actress, and their son Benjamin Hunter, a 15-year-old ski jumper.

Travolta continues to work alongside his daughter, having co-starred with Ella again in Renny Harlin's upcoming orca survival thriller, "Black Tides," filmed in Spain last October. Through these creative endeavors, Travolta channels his enduring love for his family and his resolve to find hope. The title of the news article is "John Travolta's Directorial Debut, Dedicated to Lost Loved Ones, Premieres to Mixed Reviews.

" This title captures the core conflict of the story: a deeply personal tribute from the actor reaching audiences amid professional recognition and critical skepticism. The summary condenses the main points: Travolta's debut film, his dedication to Preston and Jett, the family's history of loss, the film's Cannes honor and streaming success, and its mediocre critical reception. The primary category is Entertainment, with a focus on Celebrity News and Film.

The relevant topics are confined to five key areas: John Travolta, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, Kelly Preston, Jett Travolta, and Cannes Film Festival. These topics reflect the central figures, the creative work at the center of the story, and the major event that framed its release





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John Travolta Propeller One-Way Night Coach Kelly Preston Jett Travolta Cannes Film Festival

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