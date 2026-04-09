John Travolta's Proud Dad Moment: Ella Bleu Shines at Fashion Awards and in Upcoming Film

John Travolta shares his pride in daughter Ella Bleu, highlighting her appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards and her role in his directorial debut, 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach,' set to premiere at Cannes. The film is based on a book written as a tribute to Travolta's son Ben.

John Travolta , the iconic star of Grease, showcased his immense pride for his daughter, Ella Bleu , this week. The 72-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a captivating image of Ella attending the prestigious Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles. The post, which featured a glamorous shot of Ella on the pink carpet, garnered a wave of admiration and comments from fans who were quick to point out the striking resemblance between the father-daughter duo.

Travolta's caption read, So proud of my baby girl @ella.bleu at the 2026 fashion US awards pink carpet, a testament to his joy and support for Ella's blossoming career. Comments poured in, with fans praising Ella's beauty and elegance. One comment read, Ella is stunning inside and out, while another added, Absolutely beautiful. Class, further highlighting the positive reception of her appearance at the event. Adding to the family affair, Travolta also highlighted his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, in which Ella plays a flight attendant. The film, which he co-wrote and co-produced, is set to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for the family. In February, Travolta announced he had acquired another pilot's license, showcasing his lifelong passion for aviation, which also served as an inspiration for the film. The movie is based on a children's book that Travolta wrote for his son, Ben. The film, is based on a 1997 children's book of the same name that Travolta wrote as a loving gift for his son Ben, 15. Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, often described Ben as their 'miracle' child after the tragic death of their eldest son, Jett, in 2009. Jett died after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. The book was also a tribute to Travolta's lifelong passion for aviation and inspired by his own childhood memories of watching the planes take off from LaGuardia Airport in New York. The movie's premiere at Cannes adds to the excitement. The news was made official on April 2 by Cannes Film Festival, which is considered to be the most prestigious film festival in the world. The glamorous event saw Ella in an embellished Blumarine black gown. The star-studded event also saw the likes of Chrissy Teigen, Bella Hadid, Mindy Kaling and more. Ella previously mentioned how honoured she feels to work with her father, and after Propeller One-Way Night Coach debuts at Cannes, it will stream on Apple TV starting May 29. \Ella herself shared her experience on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity and her excitement for the film. Her post read, So very honored and excited. Thank you @festivaldecannes incredibly proud of you and this film, @johntravolta, echoing her father's sentiments of pride and admiration. The film's synopsis details a cross-country adventure, following a young airplane enthusiast and his mother. The movie, which promises moments of magic and unexpected turns, also features Olga Hoffmann. The film will be streamed on Apple TV starting May 29th, and is described by those involved as a trip of a lifetime. The film is a family affair, with Travolta co-writing, co-producing and directing, and Ella taking a prominent role. It is also a tribute to the memory of Kelly Preston. The premiere at Cannes Film Festival is a momentous occasion, and a showcase of the family’s creative endeavor. The film is based on a book that was a gift to Ben. The movie premiere in Cannes is a major step in Ella’s career. The family has found joy in this project.\John Travolta’s pride in his daughter Ella is palpable. This week, he not only celebrated her stunning appearance at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards but also highlighted their collaborative film project. The father-daughter bond is evident in their shared enthusiasm for Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a film that encapsulates Travolta's passion for aviation and his love for his children. Ella's role in the film, alongside her father's directorial debut, signifies a significant moment in her burgeoning career. The Cannes Film Festival premiere adds a layer of prestige and excitement to the project, demonstrating the family's commitment to the film and artistic expression. With the film's upcoming streaming release on Apple TV, the Travolta family is poised to share their creative vision with a wider audience. The film, which is based on a book, is a testament to the family. With the inclusion of Ella in the movie, it is a testament to the family's creative efforts and shows the family's love for one another. The film is a project that is a tribute to family, love and art





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

John Travolta Ella Bleu Propeller One-Way Night Coach Cannes Film Festival Fashion Trust U.S. Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyson Fury Reveals Reason for Rift with Father JohnTyson Fury explains the breakdown of his relationship with his father, John Fury, citing boxing as the cause. John Fury has publicly criticized Tyson's recent performances and coaching choices, claiming Tyson is past his prime.

Read more »

John Swinney needs to stop grievance politics as Holyrood election approachesJohn Swinney is right to highlight the pressure rising energy costs are placing on households but his response falls short, offering little vision for how devolved powers could be used to support Scots.

Read more »

John Gadd: Former Gloucester player retrospectively awarded England capFormer Gloucester flanker John Gadd says it is 'surreal' to be given England cap 44 years after he played for his country.

Read more »

John Swinney 'did nothing' after SNP Government alerted to issues at Scottish Youth ParliamentThe youth parliament has faced unprecedented scrutiny over how it operates following the recent conviction of its former chairman Jordan Linden

Read more »

Murder arrest over 2004 death of Leeds businessman John LuperJohn Luper died at his home after robbers attacked him and tied up his wife, daughter and au pair.

Read more »

BBC issues apology to Tourette's campaigner John Davidson after racial slur broadcastJohn Davidson, a Tourette's campaigner who suffers from involuntary tics, was heard shouting a racist slur while black actors Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

Read more »