John Travolta Wears Beret for Directional Debut Film

Actor John Travolta, best known for his role in Grease, made a directorial debut with his film Propeller One-Way Night Coach, set to be streamed on Apple TV. He wore a hat style that has become a viral sensation on Cannes Film Festival but did not explain its meaning.

John Travolta proved he is totally committed to his now-viral beret look as he once again wore the French-style cap on the red carpet on Thursday night.

The Grease star, 72, was joined by his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 26, at the New York City premiere of his new film Propeller One-Way Night Coach at The Museum of Modern Art. It marks Travolta's directorial debut and is based on a children's book he wrote nearly 30 years ago in 1997. Propeller One-Way Night Coach will be available to stream on Apple TV starting May 29.

Travolta looked beyond thrilled to be celebrating his buzzy new project as he posed up for photographers with a navy blue beret atop his bald head. The chic hat matched his navy blue suit and bow tie. He completed his outfit with a white button-up shirt, a white pocket square and shiny black shoes. His facial hair looked perfectly groomed and dyed a dark brown - a style choice that has also garnered Travolta new found attention on social media.

Travolta often posed with one arm wrapped around Ella's waist as the father-daughter duo braved the red carpet together. The actress, who stars as 'Doris' in Travolta's upcoming movie, looked elegant in a white dress with a bright blue floral pattern. Ella's brunette tresses were styled in an updo with pieces left out to frame her face. Travolta shared Ella with his late wife, Kelly Preston.

They are also parents to sons Ben, 15, and the late Jett, who died in 2009 aged 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas. The father and daughter also posed for photos with Propeller One-Way Night Coach stars Kelly Eviston-Quinnett and Clark Shotwell, who play a mother and son in the film. Travolta them reunited with another one of his film's stars - glamorous model Alina Rose Armstrong.

He flashed a wide smile as he and the blonde beauty snapped photos together ahead of the screening in NYC. According to the official synopsis, Propeller One-Way Night Coach tells the story of a 'young airplane enthusiast Jeff (newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) who set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.

The movie is based on the 1997 children's book of the same name that Travolta wrote. The book was also a tribute to Travolta's lifelong passion for aviation and was inspired by his own childhood memories of watching the planes take off from LaGuardia airport in New York. The film adaptation made its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival over the weekend.

But it was Travolta's eye-catching beret and dyed beard combo that stole the show at the festival. He was mercilessly roasted by fans for wearing not one but three versions of the French-style cap at various Cannes events. On Monday, Travolta broke his silence on the chatter surrounding his newfound love of berets during an interview with CNN. He said that there was an important reason for why he wore the chic headgear for his directorial debut





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