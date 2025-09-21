Johnny Depp's new rescue dog, Bourbon, reportedly attacked and killed two sheep during a countryside walk near his rental home in East Sussex, leading to the hiring of a dog trainer and implementation of new safety measures.

Johnny Depp 's new rescue dog, a bullmastiff named Bourbon, has reportedly mauled two sheep to death after escaping during a countryside walk near the actor's rental mansion in East Sussex . The incident, confirmed by the sheep owner Joe Ginger, occurred on farmland close to the star's recently rented property, believed to cost around £12,000 per month. A source told The Sun that Depp, who was not present at the time, was informed of the tragic event and has since taken swift action.

This includes the immediate hiring of a professional dog trainer and the implementation of additional safety measures to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in the future. The attack is said to have caused considerable distress, particularly given the actor's known appreciation for privacy and the peaceful atmosphere of his countryside retreat. The surrounding area is reportedly used for grazing and is often frequented by dogs, making the issue of animal safety a primary concern. The local farmer, Mr. Ginger, reportedly expressed his distress. The incident has ignited discussions about responsibility, dog training, and the potential consequences of poorly managed dogs in rural settings. \Further details suggest that Bourbon escaped from a handler during the walk and subsequently attacked the grazing sheep. The source stated that the situation was 'very traumatic', and local sources indicate that such incidents, while tragic, are unfortunately not uncommon in the area. The land where the sheep were killed is thought to be owned by the same landlord who rents out the mansion to Depp. The local smallholder has estimated that each sheep would have been worth around £180. This incident brings to light the ongoing necessity for responsible pet ownership. It underscores the importance of effective training and control, especially for breeds known for their size and strength, in environments where livestock are present. Depp is reported to have taken the matter extremely seriously, emphasizing his commitment to rectifying the situation and preventing future occurrences. The actor's history with animal-related issues also comes to the forefront. \This incident is not the first time Depp has faced scrutiny involving his pets. In 2015, his Yorkshire Terriers, Boo and Pistol, became the center of an international controversy when they were brought into Australia without the proper documentation. The dogs faced the threat of euthanasia unless they were removed from the country within 72 hours. This previous incident highlights the importance of adhering to regulations and the consequences of neglecting them, which has further intensified the public's perception. The sheep attack incident is a stark reminder of the potential impact of pet behavior on both the animals involved and the wider community. As Depp navigates this situation, attention will likely be drawn to the details of the investigation, the implementation of safety measures, and the long-term implications for animal welfare and responsible pet ownership





