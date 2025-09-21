Johnny Depp's newly adopted dog, Bourbon, has reportedly mauled two sheep to death during a walk near the actor's rental home in East Sussex. The incident has prompted action from Depp, who has hired a dog trainer and implemented additional safety measures.

A distressing incident has unfolded in East Sussex , where Johnny Depp 's newly adopted dog, a bullmastiff named Bourbon , reportedly attacked and killed two sheep. The unfortunate event occurred during a countryside walk near the Hollywood star's rental mansion, leaving the local farmer, Joe Ginger, understandably devastated. According to reports, Bourbon escaped from its handler and pursued the grazing animals, resulting in their deaths.

Depp was not present at the time of the incident, which took place on farmland near his rented country home, a property he reportedly leases for £12,000 per month. Sources indicate that Depp was deeply upset upon learning of the tragic event, particularly as he values the privacy and tranquility of his rural retreat. In response, Depp has taken immediate action by hiring a professional dog trainer and implementing enhanced safety measures to prevent any recurrence of such incidents. The property itself is a historic mansion dating back to the mid-1800s, boasting extensive grounds, including a distinctive sunken walled garden, and is located near the former residence of his late friend, the renowned guitarist Jeff Beck. The surrounding land, including the affected farmland, is believed to be owned by the same landlord who rents out the mansion to Depp.\The incident has sparked both concern and scrutiny, drawing attention to the responsibilities associated with dog ownership, especially in rural environments where livestock are present. Farmer Joe Ginger has confirmed the attack, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter and the importance of protecting his livelihood. He stated, 'I take my work and my sheep very seriously, it is my business. It is a serious matter.' Local smallholders have expressed that such attacks, while tragic, are not uncommon in the area, highlighting the challenges of managing dogs and livestock in close proximity. The estimated value of each sheep involved was around £180. Depp's representatives have been contacted for comment, reflecting the heightened interest in this situation. This recent event also recalls a previous incident involving Depp and his dogs, further underscoring the need for responsible pet ownership, especially when traveling or residing in new locations. The current focus is on the immediate response and the long-term solutions being put in place to ensure the safety of both the dog and the local livestock.\This is not the first time Depp's dogs have made headlines, and it serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with pet ownership, particularly in unfamiliar environments. In 2015, Depp's Yorkshire Terriers, Boo and Pistol, became the center of international controversy after being brought into Australia without the necessary permits. The dogs, who were brought in on a private jet with then-wife Amber Heard, were threatened with euthanasia unless removed from the country within a short timeframe. The current situation involving Bourbon and the sheep demonstrates a need for constant vigilance and a comprehensive understanding of local regulations and environmental considerations when owning pets. The incident highlights the potential consequences of inadequate training and supervision of animals, especially when exposed to livestock. The actions Depp is taking, including hiring a dog trainer and implementing additional safety measures, are likely aimed at preventing future incidents and maintaining positive relationships within the local community. The focus now is on implementing proactive measures to prevent future incidents and uphold community standards while ensuring the wellbeing of the dog





