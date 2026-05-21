Johnny Depp's LA mansion visited by female stalker in a suspicious incident

Law enforcement sources claim that the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person trespassing on Johnny Depp's property. After getting the call, police rushed to the actor's West Hollywood mansion but arrived too late to apprehend the alleged trespasser. However, the police mentioned that the woman was attempting to leave a message for Depp.

Police rushed to an LA mansion owned by Johnny Depp on Tuesday after it was allegedly visited by a female stalker . A call was received around 4 p.m. stating that a person had trespassed on Depp's property.

The person was reportedly sitting near the front gate of the 62-year-old actor's estate, located at the bottom of a hill. The caller also mentioned that this wasn't the woman's first visit to Depp's home. The incident follows reports of trespassing and burglary in 2021, including a man arrested for felony vandalism and a woman who broke in but fled after setting off Depp's burglar alarm





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