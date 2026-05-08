Johnny Manziel Swaps Football for Boxing: A High-Stakes Career Shift

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel is set to make his boxing debut against influencer Bob Menery in Las Vegas on May 23. The event, promoted by Adin Ross and hosted by UFC CEO Dana White, faces uncertainty as White bets Menery won't show up. Manziel, who has been open about his past struggles, including a restraining order against a fan, is now sober and hosting a podcast. His boxing debut follows a trend of NFL players transitioning to the ring.

Former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is making a surprising career pivot into the world of boxing. Known for his electrifying college football career at Texas A&M and his tumultuous NFL stint with the Cleveland Browns, Manziel will step into the ring to face influencer and actor Bob Menery at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on May 23.

The bout, promoted by Kick streamer Adin Ross and hosted by UFC CEO Dana White, is set to air on multiple online platforms, though its realization remains uncertain. White has publicly expressed skepticism about Menery's commitment, even wagering $10,000 that Menery will not show up. White's comments on Instagram reflect his doubts, stating that Menery has a history of not following through on his promises. Despite the uncertainty, Manziel's transition to boxing marks a bold new chapter in his career.

Now sober and hosting his own podcast, Manziel has been open about his past struggles, including a recent restraining order against an allegedly obsessed fan. In court documents, Manziel accused MaKenzie Calame of persistent harassment, describing her behavior as obsessive and erratic. The situation escalated over time, leading to a restraining order granted by a Texas judge. Manziel's football career, once promising, was derailed by off-field issues, including partying and a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

After brief stints in the CFL and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football League, Manziel has been out of professional football since 2022. His foray into boxing follows a trend among former NFL players, with others like Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson also trying their hand in the ring. The crossover between football and boxing is not uncommon, with notable fighters like Deontay Wilder and Terence Crawford having football backgrounds.

Manziel's boxing debut, if it happens, will be a test of his resilience and adaptability in a new arena





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