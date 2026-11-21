Essex Police charged Johnny Smith with causing death by dangerous driving following the fatal crash that killed 19-year-old beautician Kelsie Stevens in Crays Hill.

Essex Police have formally charged 21-year-old Johnny Smith with causing death by dangerous driving, following a tragic incident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Kelsie Stevens. The charge comes after a thorough investigation into the fatal collision that occurred in Crays Hill, near Basildon, where Stevens lost her life while traveling in a black Mercedes CLK.

Details Of The Fatal Collision In Crays Hill

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, when emergency services received a call at approximately 12:35 am regarding a serious accident on Oak Road in Crays Hill, Essex. A black Mercedes CLK had left the roadway and plunged into a water-filled ditch, resulting in a catastrophic outcome for the passengers onboard. Stevens, who was a passenger in the vehicle, became trapped inside the car as it entered the water.

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Despite the immediate response from emergency crews, the young woman could not be rescued in time. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The official cause of her death was determined to be submersion with entrapment, highlighting the severity of the vehicle's position in the ditch and the rapidity with which the water filled the interior space of the Mercedes.

Police Investigation And Official Charges

Following an exhaustive investigation conducted by Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, officers have identified the driver as the suspect. Detective Sergeant Steve Holmes, who leads the unit, stated that officers worked tirelessly alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

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As a result of this inquiry, Johnny Smith, a 21-year-old man from HMP Rochester, has been formally charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The decision to bring these charges follows a detailed review of the evidence gathered at the scene and through subsequent investigative procedures. The police spokesperson confirmed that the exhaustive nature of the investigation has now concluded, leading to this legal action against Smith.

Family Tributes And Personal Life Of The Victim

Stevens' family has issued a heartfelt tribute to their beloved daughter, sister, and granddaughter, describing her as a friend to everyone who knew her. They expressed that they will greatly miss Kelsie, reflecting on the significant loss felt by their community and family unit. The family highlighted her vibrant personality and the many interests she pursued in her short life.

Stevens worked as a beautician and lash technician, a profession that allowed her to connect with others. Her hobbies included dancing, horse riding, cooking, and baking, activities that showcased her active and creative spirit. She also enjoyed listening to music and spending quality time with her pet Dachshund, adding a personal dimension to the tragedy that has shaken her local community.

Upcoming Court Proceedings And Legal Steps

The next stage in this legal process involves a scheduled appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court. Johnny Smith is due to appear before the court on Thursday, November 19, to face the charges brought against him by Essex Police. This hearing marks a critical step in the judicial process following the fatal crash.

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The police have emphasized that their work with emergency services at the scene was collaborative and intensive. The confirmation of the court date provides a timeline for when the allegations of dangerous driving will be addressed in a formal legal setting. The case remains open as the defendant prepares for his upcoming appearance to answer to the charges regarding the death of Kelsie Stevens.