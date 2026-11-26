Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine report that Corin induces maturation in aggressive infant brain tumors called ATRT, extending survival in preclinical trials.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine have identified a potential new treatment for Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors, the most common aggressive brain cancer in infants. The drug Corin, developed internally at the institution, forces tumor cells to mature into a less aggressive state. This approach addresses the root cause of the disease rather than merely shrinking the mass.

Corin Drug Mechanism and Target

Corin functions by targeting a specific protein that keeps tumor cells locked in a fast-growing, immature state. A description of this work was published in Neuro-Oncology on Nov. 1, 2026. The study was supported in part by the National Cancer Institute. Eric Raabe, M.D., Ph.D., co-senior author and associate professor of oncology and pathology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, led the investigation into this novel mechanism.

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The drug blocks tumor cell growth in laboratory-grown cells and promotes cell death. It resets epigenetic regulation of gene expression, allowing cell maturation genes to be expressed. By forcing the cancer cells to mature, they begin to express tumor-suppressing proteins. This process turns off growth signals and may make the remaining tumor more vulnerable to standard chemotherapy.

Atrial Survival Rates and Treatment Gaps

Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumors, known as ATRT, currently have a grim prognosis. A little more than one third of infants with ATRT survive after intensive cancer therapy. These treatments may include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, and stem cell transplants. Survivors often face lifelong complications resulting from these aggressive interventions.

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New therapies that work in different ways are desperately needed to improve these outcomes. Previous efforts have focused on killing cells, but Corin attempts to change their nature. Suppressing the expression of the protein RCOR2 produced effects similar to Corin. This finding supports the idea that the drug targets an epigenetic regulatory complex called CoRest.

Preclinical Mice Studies and Longevity Results

Preclinical trials using mice provided critical evidence for Corin efficacy. Mice with ATRT tumors treated with Corin lived longer than untreated mice. The drug caused tumor cell death and the maturation of embryonic cells into brain cells within the animal models. These results confirm the potential for Corin to treat drug-resistant forms of cancer in humans.

Philip Cole, M.D., Ph.D., a former professor at Johns Hopkins and now at Harvard University, developed Corin. Cole served as director of the Department of Physiology, Pharmacology and Therapeutics at Johns Hopkins before moving. He is listed as a co-author on the Neuro-Oncology publication regarding the drug.

Future Clinical Trials and Delivery Methods

The research team is currently developing combination therapies to enhance Corin antitumor effects. A preclinical study is underway testing Corin combined with decitabine, another drug that targets epigenetic gene regulation. The researchers believe these drugs work in complementary ways to attack the tumor from multiple angles.

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Eric Raabe and his collaborators plan to conduct clinical trials of Corin combination therapies in patients. They have devised a dosing strategy using an Ommaya reservoir implanted under the skin on the scalp. This device delivers medications directly to the tumor or spinal fluid. Such devices are already used in clinical settings to deliver anticancer therapies.

Direct delivery to the site should help prevent unwanted side effects elsewhere in the body. Preclinical studies suggest Corin may also benefit treatments for skin cancer, malignant peripheral nerve tumors, and malignant rhabdoid tumors. These other cancers usually begin in the kidneys or skin and grow rapidly.

Collaborative Team and Funding Sources

Eric Raabe credited the collaborative environment at Johns Hopkins Medicine for repurposing the drug. Rhoda Alani, M.D., co-senior author, chaired the Department of Dermatology at Boston University School of Medicine during the study. Other researchers involved included Anupa Geethadevi, Tyler Findlay, Yiming Deng, and Jeffrey Rubens of Pfizer.

Financial support for the study came from multiple sources. These include the Allegheny-Hopkins Research Fund and the Giant Food Foundation. The Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation and a National Cancer Institute core grant to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center also provided essential funding. This support enabled the team to continue their work across disciplines to benefit patients.