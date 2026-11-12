Johns Hopkins Researchers Key to Melanoma Vaccine Breakthrough

Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center scientists contributed to a landmark phase III trial showing personalized melanoma vaccines improve patient outcomes.

Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers have played a pivotal role in a landmark phase III clinical trial demonstrating that personalized melanoma vaccine s significantly improve outcomes for patients. This success validates a strategy pursued for more than three decades by scientists at the institution. The study represents a major milestone in oncology, proving that vaccines can effectively train the immune system to recognize and destroy established cancer cells.

Melanoma Vaccine Trial Success

The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center was one of the clinical centers that participated in this multicenter study. The results mark a turning point for a field shaped by decades of fundamental discoveries and many clinical setbacks. Mark Yarchoan, M.D., associate professor of oncology, highlighted the significance of these findings in an editorial published on Nov. 11, 2026, in the New England Journal of Medicine. He noted that while vaccines have been transformative in modern medicine, efforts to target established cancers had largely been unsuccessful until now.

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Elizabeth Jaffee, M.D., the Dana and Albert "Cubby" Broccoli Professor of Oncology and deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, is among the pioneers of this approach. She emphasized that the results reflect decades of work by many scientists and patients who kept pushing the field forward even when early clinical trials were disappointing. The study confirms that it is possible to teach the immune system to recognize cancer, provided the right tools are available to make this work in patients.

Decades of Immunology Innovation

In the late 1980s, Jaffee and other Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center immunologists helped pioneer therapeutic cancer vaccines. Jaffee and Daniel Laheru, M.D., the Ian T. MacMillan Professor in Clinical Pancreatic Cancer and co-director of the Skip Viragh Center for Pancreatic Cancer, brought the approach into early clinical trials for pancreatic cancer. Their GVAX vaccine used genetically modified tumor cells to stimulate an immune response against cancer.

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Later studies demonstrated that vaccination could generate organized clusters of immune cells within pancreatic tumors. This was significant because pancreatic cancer has long been considered among the hardest cancers for the immune system to attack. These early efforts laid the groundwork for understanding how to stimulate the immune system to fight malignancies that were previously thought to be immune-evasive.

Biological Mechanisms Explained

Other breakthroughs at Johns Hopkins Medicine helped explain why cancer vaccines might work better when combined with immunotherapy. Research by Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy scientists, including Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D., Suzanne Topalian, M.D., and Julie Brahmer, M.D., helped advance PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors. These drugs release the brakes on the immune system and are now being combined with cancer vaccines.

Advances in cancer genetics and immunology helped identify what cancer-fighting T cells should attack. Building on pioneering cancer genetics research at the Ludwig Center at Johns Hopkins, Bert Vogelstein, M.D., Clayton Professor of Oncology and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, and Kenneth Kinzler, Ph.D., Barry Family Professor of Oncology, helped demonstrate the importance of genetic mutations in determining which cancers respond to immunotherapy. These foundational discoveries clarified the biological basis for targeting specific cancer cells.

Future Clinical Applications

Studies led by Dung Le, M.D., Bloomberg~Kimmel Professor of Cancer Immunotherapy, and former Kimmel Cancer Center faculty member Luis Diaz, M.D., linked defects in DNA mismatch repair to responses to PD-1 blockade. Subsequent research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center showed that PD-1 therapy can expand T cells that recognize mutation-associated neoantigens. These are proteins created by mutations found in cancer cells but not healthy tissue.

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Together, these discoveries helped establish the rationale behind today's personalized cancer vaccines. The process involves identifying the distinctive mutations in a patient's tumor, vaccinating against them to stimulate cancer-specific T cells, and using checkpoint blockade to help those immune cells remain active. In 2016, the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy brought researchers working on vaccines, immunotherapies, tumor genetics and clinical trials into closer collaboration.

Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center researchers are already developing cancer vaccines that aim to extend this approach to other tumor types and earlier stages of disease. In a 2024 study led by Yarchoan, a personalized vaccine combined with the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab showed encouraging activity in hepatocellular carcinoma. This is the most common form of liver cancer. A separate Johns Hopkins-led vaccine trial conducted by Yarchoan and Marina Baretti, M.D., continues this momentum of innovation in personalized cancer care.