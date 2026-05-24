Join the Club for Quick Access to Gaming News and Deals

Get quick access to the latest gaming news and the best deals by joining the club. Simply enter your email below and we'll send you a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter.

For the quickest way to join, simply enter your email below and get access. We will send a confirmation and sign you up to our newsletter to keep you updated on all your gaming news .

Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter My favorite part of Smash Bros. isn't even really the fighting.

It's seeing how in the hell you take characters like Minecraft Steve, Pac-Man, and that scum bastard dog from Duck Hunt and turn them into viable fighting game characters. If you feel the same way but wish there was more PC gaming representation in the platform fighting genre, I have great news for you: Guy Spelunky If you don't know Guy Spelunky, he's the guy from Spelunky. If you don't know Spelunky, it's the game that Guy Spelunky is from.

Sorry, I meant to say that it's the universally acclaimed roguelike platformer we dubbed one of—and the guy from that game is now in Fraymakers, an indie take on Smash Bros. with a PC-centric roster. Developer Team Fray first formed while working on the browser game Super Smash Flash 2. Guy's joining the likes of Octodad, the Impostor from Among Us, and Hat Kid from A Hat in Time.

Guy was revealed in a trailer that dropped last Thursday, and as you might expect, his moveset is stuffed with little references to the game he's from. He brandishes a whip, spike boots, shotgun, freeze ray, and so on as he sends foes flying. Bombs appear to give him some neat set play potential, and the fact that he recovers by climbing up a rope is a cute touch.

It seems like those last two items come in limited supply, though, so he might have a rough skill floor. If you're coming from Spelunky I assume you're used to dying repeatedly anyway. Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid.

As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now..





pcgamer / 🏆 38. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaming News Gaming Deals PC Gamer Smash Bros. Guy Spelunky Fraymakers Spelunky Octodad Impostor Hat Kid

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