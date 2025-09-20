Joint Framework's Omission: Veterans Left Vulnerable in Northern Ireland Legacy Plan

The new Joint Framework addressing the Troubles in Northern Ireland has sparked concern among veterans, particularly former members of the Special Forces. The framework's failure to mention veterans and its emphasis on new inquests and legal mechanisms raises concerns about retrospective prosecutions and the potential for unjust treatment of those who served. Veterans feel betrayed by the framework's lack of protection, fearing they will be unfairly targeted by legal actions while the IRA is unlikely to face scrutiny.

The recently signed Joint Framework between the British and Irish governments concerning the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland , surprisingly, omits any mention of veterans. This omission is particularly striking given the framework's focus on new inquests, novel 'inquisitorial mechanisms', and the significant precedent of involving a foreign government in defining 'reconciliation'.

The absence of any consideration for former servicemen and women highlights a fundamental flaw in this pursuit of justice. These individuals, who acted under orders decades ago, are now vulnerable to prosecution for actions that were thoroughly investigated at the time but are now assessed under laws that were not in effect when they occurred. This situation has caused considerable alarm, particularly among former members of the UK's Special Forces. Having been at the forefront of the battle against IRA terrorism, they are now prime targets for the anticipated wave of legal actions triggered by the framework's announcement. A veteran of the SAS, reflecting on the situation, observed that the IRA, having lost the war, now appears to be attempting to achieve victory through legal means, leveraging the UK taxpayer and the legal aid system to their advantage.\The specter of further inquests looms large, mirroring the experience of the 1992 Clonoe car park killing of four IRA terrorists, a case that triggered the Mail's ongoing 'Stop The SAS Betrayal' campaign and is now subject to two judicial reviews. This case involved an IRA gang caught with a large anti-aircraft gun shortly after attacking a police station, and the judge's ruling that the killings were 'unlawful'. Despite the commitment to investigate IRA activities, including the Irish government's obligation to open its files on terrorist activity in the South, veterans express skepticism. They question the reliability of IRA records and doubt the willingness of former IRA members to cooperate. They also point to the historical limitations of the Gardaí's involvement, noting their inadequate understanding and lack of investigation into IRA activities. The Joint Framework is set to intensify the scrutiny of veterans, with the expectation of more inquests and investigations of past events. The framework's promise of six 'new protections' for veterans, including the 'right to seek anonymity' is dismissed by the former soldiers, who feel the measures offer little real protection.\The concerns of the veterans are heightened by the perceived inadequacy of existing safeguards and the potential for selective application of justice. The framework's focus on the past, the re-evaluation of incidents under different legal standards, and the potential for politically motivated prosecutions have created an environment of uncertainty and fear among those who served. The absence of a clear and robust mechanism to protect veterans from retrospective legal actions, especially the denial of any specific mention of veterans, is viewed as a betrayal of their service. This is compounded by the legal complexities, the evident lack of IRA cooperation, and the practical difficulties of obtaining reliable evidence from decades ago. The veterans feel that they are at a disadvantage, facing the prospect of potentially baseless legal proceedings, while the IRA, in many cases, enjoys considerable advantages. The situation is seen as a further blow to their morale and a further injustice to those who fought for the peace process





