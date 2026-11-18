The Premier League Key Match Incidents Panel recorded six on-field errors in the latest round of games, equalling its highest total for a single weekend, with only two missed VAR interventions.

The Premier League Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled there were six on-field errors in the last round of games, the joint-highest it has recorded in one weekend.

The five-member panel assesses all contentious incidents each week and votes on whether both the referee and the video assistant referee got the decisions correct. The last time six mistakes were logged was in the early part of the 2023-24 season. Almost every fixture in the last round had a contentious refereeing situation that was hotly debated. Despite the controversy, the panel ruled only two were missed VAR interventions.

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KMI Panel Voting Considerations Explained

There have been six missed overall, the same number as this stage last season. When the KMI Panel votes, there are two separate considerations. The first is the referee's decision, a basic judgement in law and the Premier League's expected interpretation. The second is the potential VAR intervention, which takes into account what the referee said, the available replay angles and the high bar for intervention.

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One incident involved Hull City's Nobel Mendy. The VAR, Michael Oliver, sent referee Farai Hallam to the pitchside monitor but no penalty was given due to an offside offence by the Germany international. The panel said: Although Harvertz is clearly in an offside position, there is a clear and impactful holding action by Mendy before any potential offside offence. Another decision concerned a possible handball.

The panel said: On the balance of probability the ball did accidentally strike Barry's hand. However, the readily available footage did not provide conclusive evidence. Liverpool conceded a penalty three minutes into stoppage time for a foul by Milos Kerkez on Dario Osorio. The panel said: Ouattara made a clear step across Cook who didn't make a challenge and the referee's decision to award a penalty was incorrect.

High Profile Decisions Reviewed

However, it was not a clear and obvious error. On a separate incident, the panel said: There was a clear, deliberate action by Tavernier to delay the restart. One of the most high-profile decisions not yet featured involved Tottenham. The panel said: The majority felt Bogle was looking to challenge with his right leg and his left leg came down on the back of Tel's ankle without the speed, force or intensity to be serious foul play.

Two panellists felt that the challenge was sufficiently dangerous to merit a red card. A Chelsea incident was also reviewed. The panel said: Clear contact made by O'Nien on Palmer which the panel felt should have been penalised with a free-kick on the basis that contact was made outside the area. One panellist felt that the foul contact was inside the area.

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The panel added: There was upper body holding from both players as they progressed into the penalty area before a careless trip. Another decision concerned Lammens. The panel said: Although Lammens turned away from the ball, the contact he made on Suzuki was not impactful. The KMI Panel was scrapped this summer in the Scottish Premiership because clubs became frustrated with the voting patterns of its members.

Panel Importance For Referee Pay

But it is more important in the Premier League, with the results creating a merit table that contributes to 50% of referees' salaries in bonus payments. Many fans will feel there should have been more than two VAR errors logged in the last round of games. Yet the KMI Panel does not exist to mirror the opinion of supporters. It uses the laws of the game and how the Premier League expects its games to be refereed as the barometer.

Still, six on-field mistakes plus the Thiago red card is clearly a high number. Fans struggle to understand why it seems acceptable to have these on-field errors and not correct them due to the high bar.