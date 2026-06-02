JoJo Siwa on Bed Rest After Golf Cart Accident and Eye Infection

JoJo Siwa shares health update after a golf cart accident left her with a concussion and a severe eye infection, forcing her to pause preparations for her upcoming cruise event. Despite challenges, she remains optimistic and returns to rehearsals early.

JoJo Siwa has revealed that she is on bed rest after a terrifying golf cart accident left her with a concussion and a severe eye infection.

The 23-year-old singer and former Dance Moms star shared an update with her followers on Instagram, detailing the incident and her current health struggles. In a video, she showed her eye covered with a patch and explained that she had fallen off a golf cart when the wheel locked and malfunctioned, throwing her off. She landed on her neck and head, resulting in a concussion.

Days later, she developed a gnarly eye infection that doctors believe is unrelated to the accident but still requires careful treatment. JoJo emphasized that she is lucky to have avoided more serious injuries but admitted she is a mess right now. She has been forced to pause her work commitments, including preparations for her upcoming cruise event later this month. Despite the setbacks, she remains positive and is determined to recover.

In her Instagram caption, she elaborated on her recovery process, stating that her concussion is healing well with rest, though not yet 100 percent. Her eye is taking longer to improve, but she has a team of doctors monitoring her closely. She noted that she will return to rehearsals starting tomorrow, even though it might be a bit early. She acknowledged the show must go on, a common saying in Hollywood.

She asked fans not to judge her if they see her wearing sunglasses, as it is for medical relief rather than drama. JoJo thanked her followers for their supportive messages, which have helped lift her spirits during this difficult time. The accident comes just days before the release of the 10th Anniversary EP of her hit song Boomerang.

Additionally, JoJo recently spoke to Daily Mail about the backlash surrounding the early days of her romance with boyfriend Chris Hughes. The pair met on Celebrity Big Brother last year and formed a close friendship, which sparked speculation since JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs at the time. She split from Kath shortly after the show ended, and fans theorized about her connection with Chris.

Now, celebrating their one-year anniversary, JoJo revealed that she and Chris never discussed the rumors and were not bothered by public opinion. She emphasized that their public and private lives naturally mix without needing to address every claim. JoJo noted that both she and Chris have long careers in the entertainment industry and are accustomed to both true and false stories being told about them.

She stated that they simply do not engage with the noise and focus on their relationship. The singer expressed gratitude for the past year and looks forward to continuing her recovery and upcoming projects. Despite the health challenges, JoJo remains resilient and committed to her fans and career. Her candid update has garnered widespread support, and many are wishing her a speedy recovery.

As she rests at home, she continues to receive medical care and follows doctors' orders to ensure a full recovery. The eye infection and concussion require careful management, but JoJo is optimistic about getting back to normal soon. She plans to take it easy but knows that her schedule demands dedication. Her story highlights the unpredictability of accidents and the importance of rest and medical attention.

Meanwhile, her relationship with Chris continues to thrive, proving that their bond is strong despite outside scrutiny. JoJo's ability to handle both health issues and public attention with grace is admirable. She remains a role model for many young fans who look up to her perseverance. As she recovers, she continues to share updates and connect with her audience, showing that even in difficult times, she remains positive and focused on the future.

Her accident serves as a reminder to prioritize safety, especially in recreational activities like golf cart rides. JoJo's experience also underscores the value of a strong support system, including doctors, family, and fans. She is grateful for the outpouring of love and is determined to bounce back stronger than ever. With her characteristic energy and positivity, JoJo Siwa is on the mend and ready to resume her busy life soon





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jojo Siwa Concussion Golf Cart Accident Eye Infection Bed Rest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Travellers warned against 'unpacking suitcases on the bed' in hotel roomsSummer travel season is quickly approaching and holidaymakers are showing growing concerns over one hidden threat in hotel rooms that can travel back home with you.

Read more »

Mercedes' unique diffuser design and why it stands out from the rest of the gridMercedes rolled out a new diffuser in Canada that features a serrated upper edge and a flow deflector on the waterfall section

Read more »

'We were getting ready for bed... then we heard the smash'A window was smashed before a fire erupted at a house in Kearsley

Read more »

'We've toured worldwide, but Liverpool's the only place that we can't do a show'Statistics show that Liverpool is lagging behind the rest of the country musically

Read more »